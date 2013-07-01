Three cuts costs and confusion with simplified PAYG tariff

Mobile provider Three has launched its new, simplified PAYG tariff that will apply to all of its pay-as-you-go customers.

New and existing customers will now pay 3p per minute for phone calls, 2p a text and 1p for 1MB of data. Customers won't be forced to choose between different tariffs and credit won't run out after a fixed period of time.

All the add-ons and confusing top-up options are being thrown out the window. Meanwhile, customers currently on Three's PAYG with leftover credit can use it "as they wish".

