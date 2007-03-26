Sony Ericsson adds to Walkman line

The W580i doubles as a handy portable music player with support for all major digital music formats

Sony Ericsson today unleashed another in its line of snazzy Walkman mobile music phones - the W580i.

The phone supports the MP3/AAC/AAC and e-AAC formats and comes with a 512MB Memory Stick Micro, for storing your digital music. The slot will take cards up to 2GB in capacity. There's also a 2-inch colour QVGA screen, complimented by a 2-megapixel camera. And if you spot something you need to share, pictures taken with the W580i can be posted onto a blog instantly.

Sony Ericsson is claiming the phone can play back music for an impressive 20 hours while the battery lasts up to 370 hours in standby and musters up to nine hours of talk time.

The 2.5G phone also boasts quad band support, USB and Bluetooth connectivity. Like the other Sony Ericssion Walkman-derived phones it also has a stereo speakerphone of its own.

The Sony Ericsson W580i will be available later in the year. Prices will vary according to your contract.