Nokia releases twisted music phone

Nokia is keeping busy with another new handset release: the jukebox-like 5700 XpressMusic. The 3G smartphone is fitted with a chip dedicated to music performance, supporting the WMA, MP3, AAC, eAAC and MPEG4 video formats - a broad range Nokia hopes will add to the phone's appeal as a music player.

The 5700 packs in album art and playlist features, plus a five-band equalizer and audio visualisations. Nokia claims the 5700 XpressMusic can rock for 10 continuous hours of playback.

To aid its youthful vibe, twisting the base of the 5700 quickly flips the phone between its four main modes: phone, video phone, camera and music player. Listening is through standard headphones hooked up to the 5700's 3.5mm jack, via its Bluetooth support or through built-in stereo loudspeakers.

Other features include a 2-megapixel camera, up to 2GB memory expansion with a Micro SD card and video call functions. It can receive streamed video as well - from the BBC's upcoming mobile syndication service for example.

It also pushes 16 million colours on its 2.2-inch QVGA screen, while managing 2.5 hours talk time and 12 days standby, according to Nokia. The Nokia 5700 XpressMusic is due out in the summer, with an estimated retail price of £200, but will be cheaper with some contracts.