New Sony Ericsson stereo Bluetooth headset

Sony Ericsson has launched a new stereo Bluetooth headset to accompany the S500, T250i, T650i and P1 phones it announced yesterday.

The Sony Ericsson HBH-DS980 promises six hours talk or music playback time, and 300 hours on standby. It includes Bluetooth 2.0 for better call quality and digital noise cancellation/echo reduction to cut out background noise.

The HBH-DS980 also features the Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP) for high quality music playback. Plus it has an organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display that only lights up when you touch the headset's controls.

"As more and more people choose to store their digital music on their mobile phone, it becomes increasingly practical to use a Bluetooth stereo headset that can deliver quality audio," says Jacob Sten, Head of Accessories Business Unit at Sony Ericsson.

"This latest headset manages to do this within a compact, stylish design that you will want to be seen wearing. It is so convenient that your phone need never leave your pocket."

Key features

6 hours talktime / 300 hours standby time / 6 hours music time

Compatible with Bluetooth mobile phones that support the Bluetooth A2DP profile

Auto pairing feature compatible with W550, W600 and future Sony Ericsson phones

Supplied with standard charger CST-61, carrying case

Colour: charcoal

Weight: 27g

Sony Ericsson has still to confirm an estimated street price or launch date.