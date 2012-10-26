New photo might show Samsung Galaxy Premier

A new image showing off Samsung phone GT-I9260, otherwise known as the Galaxy Premier popped up Friday.

The photo shows a sleek little white phone and is purportedly sourced from Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC), an agency like the U.S.'s Federal Communications Commission.

No specs accompanied the photo, though it does provide a more full-bodied image of the phone than another leak that surfaced earlier this week.

When and where this phone will land remains a mystery, though this new revelation points to a Taiwan release happening sooner rather than later.

Premier parts

According to @evleaks, which published the week's first Premier shot, the phone will have 1GB of RAM, a microSD slot for up to 32GB of extra storage, an LED flash and Samsung's TouchWiz user interface.

It should also run Android 4.1: Jelly Bean and host Bluetooth 4.0, NFC and DLNA.

What's more, users should find a 4.65-inch HD Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 180 x 720 and an 8-megapixel camera.

The processor is pegged as a 1.5GBz dual-core chip, and the Premier will likely include Wi-Fi and 16GB of internal memory.

Depending on how Samsung prices the Premier, it could be one hot little number.

Via SammyHub