Motorola hints at possible global launch for Moto X

People got very excited in the lead up to the Moto X launch as Motorola teased us with talk of a customisable smartphone. In reality it wasn't as customisable as we'd hoped, but the real sticking point was its US-only badge.

All may not be lost for the humble Moto X though, as Motorola has hinted that it's considering various opportunities for the handset.

Marcus Frost, Motorola's Senior Marketing Director for EMEA spoke to TechRadar at the launch of the firm's new Moto G handset.

Continuously perusing opportunities

"The reception of Moto X has been fantastic and we're continuously perusing opportunities in the EMEA region, so really watch this space," Frost said.

While the trail is still cold for Asia and Australia there is a potential light at the end of the Moto X tunnel for anyone holding out for the handset in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Motorola's Vice President for EMEA, Magnus Ahlqvist, added: "We are serious about Europe and we want to bring strong propositions to the market."

The Moto X sports a 4.7-inch, 1280 x 720 display, 1.7GHz dual-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 10MP rear camera, 2MP front snapper, Android 4.2 Jelly Bean and the choice of either 16GB or 32GB of internal storage.