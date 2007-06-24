Google tops smartphone mobile internet charts

Google's dominance of internet search is spreading to the mobile phone. Google has been ranked the most popular site visited by smartphone users in the UK and USA.

Nearly a third of UK smartphone users and almost two-thirds of US smartphone users visited Google during April, according to the latest figures from mobile data research company M:Metrics .

Google tops M:Metrics' April 2007 charts for mobile web companies visited by smartphone users in the UK and USA. In the UK, the top 10 mobile internet sites visited include the five main mobile operators - with Orange at No.2 overall. However, joining Google in the UK top 10 are other popular internet sites including the BBC (No.3), Microsoft (4), eBay (6) and Yahoo (9).

The Top 10 shows the proportion of smartphone users who have visited a mobile website of the company or a related domain during April.

According to M: Metrics, smartphone users browse the web, download applications and consume multimedia programming such as music and video at up to six times the rate of owners of other handsets. In addition, its figures suggest over one-third of smartphone browsers use the mobile internet every day.

UK Top 10 Mobile Web Companies Visited by Smartphone Users:

Google Inc: 30.94% Orange: 21.68% BBC: 20.90% Microsoft: 17.75% Vodafone: 16.79% eBay: 13.08% O2: 12.77% Hutchison Whampoa Ltd (3): 12.67% Yahoo: 10.97% Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile): 10.71%

USA Top 10 Mobile Web Companies Visited by Smartphone Users: