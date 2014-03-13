EE now lets you take your 4G speeds on holiday

EE customers will now be able to access 4G data when in France or Spain rather than being stuck with slow 3G connections.

Of course this comes at a price. You'll still be roaming and EE's prices start at £3 for 100MB of data which will be valid for 24 hours.

At home, abroad, it's all the same to Three

So it's not exactly cheap, especially when Three has its 'Feel At Home' service, which allows customers to use their UK minutes, texts and data allowance in 11 different countries without incurring any extra costs. It does however, only give you a 3G connection.

Still, EE's new initiative is a step in the right direction and the network plans to extend it to the USA, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands by summer.