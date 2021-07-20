Oculus Quest 2’s tiny 64GB base model could soon be a thing of the past

The Oculus Quest 2’s base model could soon boast double its storage capacity, based on a listing spotted on French retailer LDLC’s website. The listing alludes that a 128GB model could be on the way, but more surprisingly, that it could replace the 64GB base version of the Quest 2 entirely.

Reported on by RoadToVR, the LDLC listing was originally spotted by French gaming website GamerGen, which reached out to retailer Top Achat on Twitter for comment.

According to GamerGen, a Top Achat representative confirmed that the listing was not made in error: “So I checked, it’s not a mistake, nor a leak. It was put online on July 6 at 12:01 AM following the end of the NDA.

“The 64 GB model is now out of stock, the 128 GB model replaces it.”

Unfortunately, the LDLC listing for the updated Oculus Quest 2 model has since been taken down. However, evidence of its existence has been stored on the Wayback Machine Internet Archive, where you can view the store page in its entirety.

Bigger is better

Evidence that the 128GB Oculus Quest 2 model could be a mid-generation refresh for the product lies in the price. On the leaked listing, the 128GB Oculus Quest 2 costs €350 (around $410 / £300 / AU$570). This lines up with the retail price for the 64GB model, suggesting that the 128GB variant could replace it.

Given that LDLC was relatively quick to remove the updated Oculus Quest 2 listing, though, it’s best to take news of its existence with just a pinch of salt. It’s possible that the title of the listing was a mistake. However, given the increasing shortage of 64GB models available to buy online, we wouldn’t be surprised if Oculus was prepping a Quest 2 model with expanded storage.

As we’ve seen with the lukewarm responses to the Switch OLED and the Steam Deck’s base model, 64GB just isn’t enough space for frequent gamers. While the potential existence of a 128GB Oculus Quest 2 base model is undoubtedly good news, we’d still consider the 256GB model for that extra piece of mind.

We're reaching out to Oculus for comment, and we'll let you know if we hear anything either way.