Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics pop up in HP laptop leak

Nvidia may be preparing more than just RTX graphics for laptops at CES 2019 , with a reference to MX250 graphics just appearing in an HP laptop listing.

The supposed HP Zahn 66 Pro 14 G2 Notebook PC was reportedly listed somewhere by HP with an Nvidia GeForce MX250 with 2GB of GDDR5 memory, first shared by Twitter user Momomo .

It is currently still unknown whether this new mobile graphics processor, or GPU, has been built on the new Turing architecture – a la the RTX series – or Pascal, like the current MX150 is built upon. However, the “first traces of TU107 and TU108 graphics processor have already been found,” according to VideoCardz .

There is no more information on MX250 graphics, but plenty more on this business-bent laptop that will contain the updated GPU. It will be equipped with 8th generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processors with a 14-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) display, up to 512GB SSD storage or 1TB hard drive along with up to 32GB of memory.

VideoCardz is so bold as to suggest a CES 2019 announcement, not that we all aren’t at least hoping for it, too.

The question remains, however, of what other laptops (that we’d actually use) will have these shiny, new graphics options? Stay tuned for more (hopefully) at CES 2019 – we’ll be there.