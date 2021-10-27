New Wheel of Time trailer shows what's at stake in Amazon Prime's next big hit

Amazon has released a new trailer for The Wheel of Time ahead of its November 19 arrival – and it looks certain to be the next big Amazon Prime Video TV show.

Posting the new video to its official social media channels on Wednesday, October 27, Amazon Studios revealed a slew of new footage for its upcoming adaptation of Robert Jordan's revered fantasy novel series.

The trailer is just over two minutes long, but it gives us a better look at the show's overarching plot, fraught action sequences and light horror elements. It seems that The Wheel of Time will be a must-watch next month, then, and may be their answer to Netflix's Witcher adaptation.

Check out the latest season 1 trailer below:

An adventure this epic cannot be contained much longer. #TheWheelOfTime premieres November 19th on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/76F2VYMX2KOctober 27, 2021 See more

The Wheel of Time stars Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl, I Care a Lot) as Moiraine, a female sorcerer and member of the secret organization known as the Aes Sedai.

When the villainous Dark One returns and threatens to consume the Randlands – The Wheel of Time's fictional fantasy world – Moiraine embarks on a quest to find the Dragon Reborn, the prophesized champion of light who can defeat the Dark One once and for all.

After she locates five young adults, one of whom may be the Dragon's reincarnation, Moiraine leads the group on a perilous world-spanning journey that will decide the fate of the Randlands. Why? Well, the Dragon Reborn might not just destroy the Dark One, but could also destroy the world itself.

The Wheel of Time's first three episodes launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, November 19. The remaining three season 1 instalments will arrive weekly following that date.

The Wheel of Time may offer a fascinating insight into another Amazon fantasy TV show

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

The Wheel of Time isn't the only large-scale fantasy show that's been developed for Amazon Prime Video. A Lord of the Rings TV series, which is set during Middle Earth's Second Age, is also set to debut exclusively on the streamer in late 2022.

Curiously, then, The Wheel of Time is well placed to provide fantasy fans, and Lord of the Rings aficionados, with a tantalizing glimpse into how Amazon's Lord of the Rings may look.

Despite the fact that Robert Jordan's book series launched 30 years after J.R.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring novel, there are intriguing similarities between the two. Both feature a group of individuals who must embark on a dangerous mission to save the world. The two book series are also set in fictional lands comprising magic, various races, compelling drama and tense action sequences.

So The Wheel of Time may offer an insight into how Amazon Studios' Lord of the Rings TV series may end up looking. Sure, production on The Wheel of Time only started (and ended) a few months before Amazon's Lord of the Rings did. But it'll be interesting to see how Amazon has adapted The Wheel of Time for TV purposes as it'll give us a good indication of the direction that it's taken Tolkien's legendary works.

We're still over a year away until Lord of the Rings lands on Amazon Prime Video, so The Wheel of Time is our best hope at gaining a better idea of what the studio's Middle Earth adaptation will look and sound like.