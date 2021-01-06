Netflix is shutting down on the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U – but will it come to Switch?

Nintendo has announced it is discontinuing Netflix support for the 3DS and Wii U, with the streaming app already having been removed from the Nintendo eShop for both devices.

In a statement on its website (via Nintendo Life), the company explained that the Netflix app was removed from the Nintendo eShop on Wii U and 3DS on December 31, 2020 and will be no longer available for users to download on these devices.

Those who have already downloaded the Netflix app on these platforms will still be able to use it (or download it again), but only until June 30, 2021; on this date the service for the application will be discontinued on these devices.

"Starting Dec 31st, 2020, the Netflix app will no longer be available for new users to download from Nintendo eShop on the Wii U console or Nintendo 3DS family of systems," the statement reads. "During that time, it will be possible for existing users to re-download these applications. Service for existing users will continue until June 30th, 2021. Thank you to everyone who enjoyed Netflix on these platforms over the years."

According to Nintendo, this discontinuation will affect the entire family of Wii U and 3DS consoles: New Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS XL, New Nintendo 2DS XL, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo 3DS XL, Nintendo 2DS, Wii U Deluxe, and Wii U Basic.

Netflix on Switch?

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Nintendo discontinuing Netflix support for these older devices doesn't come as a huge shock, but it does mean that Netflix will no longer be supported on any of the company's devices.

Currently, the streaming service isn't available on the Nintendo Switch or the Switch Lite, and that hasn't been any indication that it will be coming anytime soon. The last we heard, former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime said in 2017 that Hulu and Netflix "will come in time" to the Switch (via Washington Post).

While Hulu is now available for Switch users in the US, there's been no word sincethen on when we could see Netflix land on the platform.