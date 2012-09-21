Lenovo ThinkPad Tablet 2 reportedly costs $799, launches Oct. 26

Looks like someone at Lenovo let slip how much the company's planning to charge for the forthcoming ThinkPad Tablet 2.

According to WPCentral, the site ran into Lenovo representatives at a recent conference. There, the reps reportedly revealed the tablet will cost $799 (£492). Not only that, they said it would indeed launch Oct. 26, as previously speculated.

Lenovo announced early last month the tablet would get an October release date, saying it would launch the same day Microsoft released the Windows 8 OS, which the Tablet 2 happens to run. That date is Oct. 26.

The price apparently includes the keyboard as well as a full Office 2013 suite. The bad news is that it's not clear whether the optional dock - packed with a HDMI out port, three USB ports, and an Ethernet port - are included in the price.

ThinkPad Tablet 2 is for the business class

The Tablet 2, Lenovo said in an earlier press release, has a 10.1-inch screen, HD display, cameras to the front and back and stream wireless video.

It's also geared towards enterprise and not consumers, which may explain its high-end pricing.

"While users will like the tablet for its aesthetics and powerful features, IT managers will particularly enjoy its security-enhanced and manageability technologies," one passage of its August press release read.

Two versions of the tablet, including a Pro, are expected to launch, though no word on how much that variant will cost.

A report arose last weekend that Microsoft's own Windows 8 tablet, the Surface, could run up to $800 (£492), placing the Tablet 2 right in line with tablets running the new operating system.

In the U.S., the tab will launch through AT&T, able to jump on the carrier's LTE in the 4G model. A 3G "pay-as-you-go" version is also on the books.

TechRadar has reached out to Lenovo for confirmation and will update this story if and when more information becomes available.

Via WPCentral