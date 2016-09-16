This modular laptop is basically two PCs in one

Modular laptops that allow you to swap out graphics cards and processors aren't new. But InFocus' just-announced Kangaroo Notebook took the idea of modular laptops and created something completely different.

Instead of having swappable parts that you can replace, the Kangaroo Notebook makes the PC itself modular. By using two mini PCs that you can plug into a laptop chassis, users can have two separate operating systems for work and play.

Why's this useful? InFocus says keeping operating systems on separate modules will help keep your data secure.

"Parents may choose to store important financial and personal information on one CPU and dedicate the second module to games, movies and apps for the family," writes InFocus in a blog post.

InFocus is known for its Kangaroo mini PCs, which cram fully functional computers into a chassis about the size of the 2.5-inch SSD. The advantage of the Kangaroo Notebook is that you won't have to provide your own keyboard, mouse and display.

Two PCs, one laptop

Each mini PC module is basically a fully functional computer, sans screen and input devices. Each module is running Windows 10 with 2GB of RAM, 32GB of flash storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card) and a 1.44 GHz Intel Atom x5-Z8350 processor.

The laptop itself features a 37 watt-hour battery, an 11.6-inch screen, webcam, microphone, USB ports, speakers, a keyboard and trackpad.

Simply plug this mini PC into the Kangaroo Notebook to start using it.

The Kangaroo Notebook obviously won't win any performance benchmarks, but that's not the point. If you simply want to physically separate your data between two operating systems for light web browsing and work, the Kangaroo Notebook may be a good alternative to a Chromebook.

The Kangaroo Notebook will cost $299 (about £230, AU$400) and will be a Newegg.com exclusive. InFocus says the laptop will start shipping in mid-October.