LOL champion and Arcane hero Vi comes to Fortnite Chapter 3

Audio player loading…

Characters from the hit series Arcane are blasting back into Fortnite, and this time Jinx is bringing her sister Vi along for the ride.

The League of Legends (LoL) champions rose to new levels of fame after appearing in the hugely popular Netflix series, and Fortnite is once again collaborating with LoL developer Riot Games so players can roam around the new Chapter 3 island as the dynamic duo.

Arcane Vi will make her Fortnite debut on Saturday, January 22 at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT (Sunday, January 23, 12 AM GMT / 10 AM AEST) when she lands in the Item Shop – with Jinx returning to the store at the same time.

Alongside the Fortnite skins, players will be able to pick up a slew of different cosmetics to create a full Arcane-inspired loadout.

The Pow Pow Crusher Pickaxe and Playground (Instrumental) Lobby Track will make a comeback. Meanwhile, players will also be able to snatch up the new Piltover Warden Hammer Pickaxe, the Punching Practice Emote, and the Piltover's Finest Loading Screen.

(Image credit: Epic Games / Riot Games)

When Jinx first appeared in Fortnite, her skin cost 1,500 V-Bucks, so she should return at that price – and we expect Vi’s outfit will cost the same.

If you decide to pick up either outfit, you’ll also nab a free back bling – the Memories of Zaun bunny or Jinx’s Dream Monkey respectively.

Alternatively, if you want to go all-in, each skin will be available in a bundle with the other cosmetics – and grabbing one of these will score you a nice discount.

The Arcane Jinx Bundle includes her skin, back bling, Pow Pow Crusher pickaxe, the Playground track, Wreaking Havoc loading screen, and the Katchoo! loading screen for 1,800 V-Bucks.

Meanwhile, a new Arcane Vi bundle will package together her skin, back bling, Piltover Warden Hammer pickaxe, Punching Practice emote, and bonus Piltover's Finest loading screen. Vi's bundle price has yet to be revealed, but we expect it'll come in at 1,800 V-Bucks just like her sister's.

Analysis: Who's headed to Fortnite next?

Arcane Vi is just the latest in a long list of collaborations between Epic Games and other major media franchises.

Recently, Hawkeye and Kate Bishop make an appearance after their Marvel Phase 4 TV show landed on Disney Plus. Their Marvel buddy Spider-Man has also swung around the Fortnite Island.

As for video games, Chapter 3 introduced Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz from the Gears of War series to the battle royale. Fortnite has previously added fan favorites like Halo Infinite's Master Chief and God of War's Kratos to its roster, too. And we've even had characters from books appear – with the Mistborn series character Kelsier being added to the game last year.

Based on the completely wild list of Fortnite collabs we've seen – including plenty of competitors putting their differences aside to ensure their rival characters can battle it out in the game – it's nearly impossible to predict who will show up next.

One incredibly surreal choice could be Frasier – yes, really – after rumors started spreading that Paramount and Epic Games had signed a partnership to bring the beloved TV character to Fortnite. More likely, though, we'll see the likes of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and characters from Star Trek show up as part of the Paramount deal, but we can always dream that the sitcom favorite will show up, too.