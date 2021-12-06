Fortnite Chapter 3 adds a new map and Spider-Man content

Fortnite has received some major content with Chapter 3 - after a pretty spectacular chapter 2 finale - that brings a whole new map to the popular battle royale game. This includes fan-favorite locations that have been brought back from chapter 1, alongside new locations, plus new gameplay mechanics and secrets.

Jump into Fortnite right now and you’ll find the Daily Bugle office building from Spider-Man and a bunch of spider webs spread out across the island. Plus there’s another new area called the Sanctuary that acts as the base for the Seven - the weird and secret organization behind the bigger Fortnite narrative. Oh, and also there’s a huge statue of Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson right near the base.

Along with the new locations are some welcome gameplay changes. You can now slide across Fortnite by holding the crouch button on your respective gaming platform, and doing this downhill will increase your speed. Spider-Man’s presence has also ushered in new gameplay features, and from December 11, players will be able to swing from high places with Spider-Man’s web-shooters.

The ability to set up camps in Chapter 3 has been added to the game - this is where you and your squad can heal, store items and plan your next attack. A new heap of weapons have been added to the game, including shotguns, assault rifles and sniper rifles. Thunderstorms, lightning, and tornadoes have also made their way onto Fortnite - but beware of getting too close to tornados as they’ll suck you in and spit you back out.

To get the full rundown on everything that’s been added to Fortnite, check out Epic Games' full ‘What’s new’ post.

Opinion: Battle Royales can get stale quick, so a constant flow of new content is needed

It's great to see a constant flow of new content get added to Battle Royales like Fortnite and Apex Legends. Whether it’s new maps, new guns, stories or new gameplay mechanics, there’s always something there to keep the game interesting.

However, this isn’t quite the same case for Call of Duty: Warzone, which is now only just getting a whole new map on December 9 after more than a year since its release.

Verdansk has been Warzone’s main map for over a year now - it’s seen some changes but they weren’t substantial. A much smaller map called Rebirth Island was added to bring some new life to the game, but that was released in December 2020 - so it’s pretty safe to say that has gotten stale too. And the staleness of the game is shown in its player count . According to playercounter.com estimations, Warzone consistently has dramatically lower player counts compared to Fortnite and Apex Legends .

But it’s looking like the new Warzone map called ‘Caldera’ will bring some much-needed content and changes to the Call of Duty Battle Royale.