Loki TV show on Disney Plus: release date, trailer, cast, plot, MCU connections and more

All the way back in November 2018, Disney announced its plans to create a Loki TV show for its streaming service Disney Plus, and now we’re finally getting close to series' May 2021 release date.

Focusing on Tom Hiddleston’s Norse god trickster and reluctant brother of Thor, Loki will take us into a brand new timeline in the MCU and answer the question of what happened to the character after his escape with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. The show has been described by Disney as a “crime thriller”, so it’s certain to be a little different from what we’re used to, but we’re looking forward to seeing what the God of Mischief gets up to when he has the chance to take center stage.

Loki will be six episodes long, with each lasting around 45-55 minutes. It's just one part of Disney Plus’ enormous Marvel Phase 4 catalogue, which includes other spin-off shows such as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the now-streaming WandaVision, featuring Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch alongside Paul Bettany's Vision.

Below, we'll explain everything we know about the Loki TV show on Disney Plus so far, including its release date, cast, trailers and connections to the rest of the MCU.

What is it? Loki, a spin-off TV series about one of the MCU’s best villians.

Loki, a spin-off TV series about one of the MCU’s best villians. When is it out? May 2021.

May 2021. Where can I watch it? It will be available exclusively on Disney Plus.

Disney has confirmed that Loki will make his way onto Disney Plus in May 2021, with an exact date within the month still to be confirmed. This will make it the third TV show in the MCU Phase 4 lineup, coming after WandaVision in January and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in March.

Loki trailer: see the show in action

We only have one full trailer for Loki so far, which was released as part of Disney’s Investor day in December 2020. It offers our first look at Owen Wilson's Mobius M. Mobius, a member of the Time Variance Authority, who will play a big role in this show.

Our first small look at Loki was in Disney Plus' Marvel Super Bowl trailer in 2020, where he promised to “burn this place to the ground”.

Loki's story: what's the show about?

Caution: the following section contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame.

Those who have watched Avengers: Endgame may remember that in the course of the team's time-jumping adventures in that movie, Tony Stark, Scott Lang, Steve Rogers and Bruce Banner go back to the battle of New York in 2012. Their actions in this scene result in Loki – Avengers-era Loki – escaping capture with the Space Stone, housed within the Tesseract, which creates a branching timeline.

The Loki TV show, then, follows the god of mischief into this branching timeline. Tom Hiddleston has confirmed that the Loki TV show will answer some huge questions raised by Avengers: Endgame concerning the fate of the trickster god. Hiddleston had this to say about the show during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert:

"In the years since Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, which came out this Spring… Two questions I’ve been asked are 'is Loki really dead?' and 'what’s Loki doing with that cube?' It’s always the cube somehow. And this series will answer both of those questions.”

"In many ways it's the character you know, but in a context you’ve never seen him in before," Hiddleston told EW.

Fans also think they've spotted an Avenger in the trailer – Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow. See for yourself below.

Fans are pretty convinced this is Natasha Romanoff in the Loki trailer. (Image credit: Disney Plus/Marvel Studios)

The trailer shows Loki messing around in the past – indeed, it's strongly implied he's legendary criminal DB Cooper, who stole $200,000 back in 1971 before disappearing after jumping from an aircraft. This presumably ties in to how Loki ends up in the hands of the Time Variance Authority, who in Marvel's comics, look after the various timelines in that fictional multiverse. Mobius M. Mobius, Owen Wilson's character, is a member of the TVA, as is an unnamed character played by actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

In an interview with MTV, Hiddleston teased that in the series Loki will “come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen”. It's unclear to what extent the TVA will act as the villains of the show.

It’s worth remembering that this isn’t going to be the Loki we saw evolve over the course of the Avengers movies and Thor sequels – he was killed by Thanos, remember. This is the same Loki who just got humiliated during the Battle of New York.

Loki is expected to be a crime thriller, and we're looking forward to a funny show, given the credentials behind the scenes. The showrunner of the series is Rick and Morty writer Michael Waldron, while Sex Education's Kate Herron is the series' director.

Other than what we've learned from the trailer, the events of the series and what part it’s going to play in the wider Phase 4 is still something of a mystery. Kevin Feige has, at the very least, said that the TV show will tie into the Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is expected to release in 2022.

Waldron is a writer on the Doctor Strange sequel – so expect some strong story links between the two multiverse-themed Marvel projects.

Loki cast: who's involved in the show?

Loki falls into the hands of Owen Wilson and the TVA. (Image credit: Marvel/Disney)

It’s long been confirmed that Tom Hiddleston will be reprising his role as Loki, a part he’s been playing since the first Thor film released in 2011. As mentioned, we also know that Owen Wilson will play the Time Variance Authority’s Mobius M. Mobius.

That , there’s a good bit of mystery surrounding the characters other actors will play in the show. Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sasha Lane, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant have all been cast in Loki but the characters they will play are yet to be confirmed. It's also been reported (via Deadline) that Jamie Alexander could reprise her role as Lady Sif for the series, but nothing official has been announced just yet.

Loki season 2 looks like it's happening, too

Loki's writer Michael Waldron has apparently just signed a big deal with Disney, as of January 2021. And that includes working on an unannounced Loki season 2, according to a report from Deadline – not to mention a new Star Wars movie produced by Kevin Feige.

While not every Disney Plus Marvel show is expected to return for a second season, then, with some envisioned as limited series, Loki looks like it will continue further down the line.