PlayStation Showcase live blog: all the PS5 game announcements as they happen

The PlayStation Showcase kicks off in just a few hours, with the 40-minute event set to be packed with PS5 game updates and announcements - and maybe even a few surprises.

Today's showcase is set to be a biggie. While Sony has held the occasional State of Play event here and there in 2021, it was notably absent from both E3 and Gamescom, leaving us crying out for a big PlayStation announcement drop.

And it looks like Sony could answer our pleas tonight - though don't expect any information on PSVR 2 as the company has already confirmed it won't be making an appearance.

The PlayStation Showcase kicks off on September 9 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm BST (September 10 at 6am AEST) and we'll be reporting live on the event with expert commentary and opinion right here, ensuring you don't miss a single announcement.