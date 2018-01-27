HTC Vive accessories: add-ons and devices to get the most out of your VR headset

The HTC Vive is the best virtual reality headset on the market, bar none. Though it's pricier than rival Oculus Rift, HTC Vive offers an unmatched immersive VR experience. Pair it with the best VR games, and you're ready to roll.
But can the HTC Vive experience get even better? The short answer is: absolutely. You see, you can enhance your HTC Vive app and game play with some truly neat accessories that aren't included in the box.
HTC and some third-party manufacturers have produced a solid lineup of HTC Vive accessories that you can strap on to your headset for deeper immersion, peripherals that you can bring into a VR world, and even ways to bring your body into VR, too.
You may also be in need of a few key essentials, should you be getting lots of use out of your HTC Vive. We've included these kind of items in this guide to make sure you have everything you need to enjoy your time in VR to the fullest.
Are you ready to get even more out of your already-awesome HTC Vive? Then keep reading for a look at key first- and third-party accessories to take your HTC Vive to the next level.
Vive Deluxe Audio Strap
- Price: $99.99 / £99.99
Sound is key to immersive VR, and while the Vive does come with earbuds, the HTC Vive Deluxe Audio Strap gets rid of additional wires (hey, you're already tethered to a PC) to offer premium integrated audio to users.
The Vive Deluxe Audio Strap features two cushioned headphones attached to an adjustable head strap. A dial on the back allows users to tighten the strap to their desired comfort level, which is key to a good VR experience.
While the Deluxe Audio Strap aims to bring you further into VR realms, you can also quickly exit by flipping the headphones up to better hear the real world around you.
In summary, if you want more immersive audio in a cushy cranium-cradling form factor, the HTC Vive Deluxe Audio Strap is worth considering.
Vive Tracker
- Price: $99
The Vive Tracker changes the game for HTC Vive. This little pronged puck basically allows you to bring other objects into a VR world, your entire body included.
By itself, the Tracker doesn't do a whole lot, though you can attach it to your body – say, your foot – to bring your lower extremities into your VR gameplay. That's a huge advantage over other systems that are limited to your hands and upper half.
Where the tracker gets more exciting is when it's paired with specially designed peripherals, such as a Hyper Blaster and sports racket set. The Vive Tracker is bundled with these items, so there's no additional purchase or set-up needed on your part aside from clicking the Tracker into place.
While the Vive Tracker isn't currently on sale through HTC in the UK , it is available on Amazon UK. However, we suggest you hold off on purchasing the tracker until HTC offers it through its site as the price should come down significantly.
Nose Rest
- Price: $12.99 / £10.99 for a set of three
No, this isn't some Bane-like mouth covering. This is a rubber nose gasket to provide comfort and, importantly, block out light.
If you notice light coming through and disrupting your time in VR, you can try the larger Nose Rest. There are two sizes available: large and small, in case you're good with the smaller size and want to restock.
The Nose Rest ships in a set of three, so you get extra with your purchase. It may seem like an odd thing to add to your HTC Vive collection, but one Nose Rest could mean the difference between fully losing yourself in VR and being frequently reminded that you are, in fact, standing in the middle of your living room.
Installation can be a little tricky, so you may want to check out this instructional video from HTC on how to replace it (skip to 0:34).
Face Cushion
- Price: $24.99 / £22.99 for a set of two
Since the HTC Vive spends its time literally strapped to your face, you want maximum comfort here, and having the right face cushion is paramount to an enjoyable Vive experience.
The HTC Vive ships with a wide face cushion, which may lead you to see light bleeding through. If that's the case, consider swapping it out for a narrow face cushion.
You probably won't notice a different in feel from the face cushion that comes with the Vive and those you buy extra (HTC and Amazon sell face cushions in packs of two), but they are nice to have on hand in case guests come over, or the original one starts to feel like it's been through a few too many rounds of Superhot VR.
HTC has an instructional video to walk you through swapping your current face cushion for a new one.
3-in-1 cable
- Price: $39.99 / £34.99
Don't underestimate the difference a thin, lightweight cable can make.
This updated tether is thinner and lighter than the original one included with the HTC Vive, so if your cable has been bogging you down, it may be time to switch.
The 3-in-1 cable connects HDMI, USB and power from the link box to your Vive headset. As a single cable, you're dealing with less bulk, which should lead to easier movement and increased comfort.
TPCast Wireless Adapter
- Price: $299 / £376.94
HTC surprised many in early 2018 when it announced a Wireless Adapter for the HTC Vive and HTC Vive Pro, offering the first truly wireless solution for the headsets.
The official HTC adapter won't launch until later this year, though, so if you're impatient to take your Vive wireless, consider the TPCast Wireless Adapter.
It's more complicated than what HTC's device will seemingly offer (there's an 8-plus minute set-up video available), but it does cut the cable and allow for freedom of movement. The included battery pack provides up to six hours of use time.
