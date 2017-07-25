HP's newest All-in-One PCs are thinner than ever

HP’s newly updated Pavilion All-in-One 24 has an impressively thin profile.

Measuring just 8.5mm thick, the HP Pavilion All-in-One 24-x020 even gives the Surface Studio a run for its money. HP claims the updated chassis is 40% thinner than the previous generation.

In order to create such a svelte design, HP packed all the hardware into a bottom rear chamber. This leaves half of the PC's chassis as a thin frame and touchscreen display.

You can bet this design will be a nightmare to upgrade, although the good news is that users will get a great setup out of the box with the HP Pavilion All-in-One 24-x020’s configuration.

Onboard there’s a 7th-generation quad-core AMD A12 processor paired with AMD Radeon R7 graphics, a Full HD 23.8-inch display, 12GB of DDR4 memory and an 1TB hard drive. As with some of HP’s previous AiO desktops, this one features a pop-up web cam, fabric line speakers and a nearly bezel-less display.

Pricing and availability have yet to be announced, but we’ll update this post as soon as we hear more.

Back to school fever

Alongside the top of line model, HP also introduced two new HP Pavilion AiO desktops for back to school with 24- and 27-inch models.

These models aren’t nearly as luxurious and feature a more curvaceous profile. Still, at least on paper, they both look to be solid platforms for media consumption and everyday computing, with 1080p IPS displays and large hard drives.

The HP Pavilion AiO 24-r014 sits at the bottom run with an Intel Core i5-7400T processor and integrated graphics, 12GB of RAM and a 2TB HDD. Meanwhile, the HP Pavilion AiO 27-r014 comes outfitted with a faster Intel Core i7-7700T CPU and integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, plus an 1TB hard drive with 16GB of Optane memory – which should give it a small injection of SSD-like loading speeds.

Prices for HP’s two back to school Pavilion AiO desktops will begin at $749 (about £575, AU$940).