How to watch Nine Perfect Strangers online: stream David E. Kelley’s new drama from anywhere now

Reuniting Nicole Kidman and David E. Kelley after two acclaimed collaborations – the hugely successful Big Little Lies and The Undoing, both for HBO – they've now adapted Liane Moriarty's best-selling 2018 novel into an 8-part drama. Below we’ll detail how to watch Nine Perfect Strangers online from anywhere.

How to watch Nine Perfect Strangers online Release date: Wednesday, August 18 (US) | Friday, August 20 (internationally) Cast: Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Manny Jacinto, Luke Evans, Samara Weaving, Regina Hall, Tiffany Boone, Michael Shannon. Director: Jonathan Levine Watch now: Hulu (US) | Amazon Prime Video (RoW)

An eclectic group of strangers attend a wellness resort that promises mental and physical transformation. But enigmatic group leader Masha (Kidman) plans something more extreme than fruit smoothies and daily meditation to heal her world-weary guests.

Their painful backstories are revealed against the picturesque backdrop of Tranquillum House. Frances (Melissa McCarthy) is a romance-novelist and the victim of a recent catfishing scam; Regina Hall stars as Carmel, a dowdy single-mother reeling from an acrimonious divorce; and Napoleon Marconi (Michael Shannon) has checked in with his wife and daughter to recover from a family trauma.

But, as Masha’s attempts to guide them to wellness become more unorthodox – putting them under 24 hour surveillance and instructing them to dig their own graves – is it perhaps Masha who’s the most troubled of all? As Frances blithely puts it, “is Masha batshit or is she the real deal?”

Read on below as we explain how to watch Nine Perfect Strangers online now: streaming exclusively on Hulu in the US and via Amazon Prime Video elsewhere.

How to watch Nine Perfect Strangers for FREE in the US

The first three helpings of Nine Perfect Strangers land on Wednesday, August 18 ready to binge on Hulu, with the subsequent five instalments released weekly. Viewers should expect the show to be available to stream from 12.01am ET. All you’ll need to watch Nine Perfect Strangers is a basic subscription to Hulu, which is only $5.99 a month - cheaper than Netflix and Disney Plus. Even better, students can sign up for the ridiculously cheap price of $1.99. But wait! New subscribers are entitled to a generous 30-day Hulu free trial. In that time you could watch the majority of Nine Perfect Strangers, and indulge in some cracking movies like If Beale Street Could Talk, Palm Springs, Nomadland and Parasite; TV series Monsterland and documentaries like Framing Britney Spears, a Hulu exclusive. And if you love a bargain then it gets even better with the combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for the low price of $13.99 – three streaming services for the price of Netflix’s Standard plan. That’s enough entertainment to keep the entire household happy – live sports, cartoons, exclusive Disney Plus originals, and a plethora of movies and TV shows. We think the Disney Plus Bundle is terrific value!

If you want more of a complete cable replacement, there's also the option of Hulu with Live TV at $64.99 a month. Its line-up of 75+ channels including ABC, ESPN, Fox, National Geographic, A&E and FX comes in addition to Hulu's extensive on-demand library - also offering a week-long trial to see if it works for you.

Both Hulu and Hulu + Live TV support a wide range of devices, so there’s plenty of ways to watch your favorite shows: Apple and Android devices, Roku and Apple TV, PlayStation 4 and Xbox consoles, Apple TV, Nintendo Switch and more.

You can also personalize your plan with Premium Channels like HBO Max and Showtime, pick Unlimited Screens, or choose Hulu (no ads) for uninterrupted streaming.

How to watch Nine Perfect Strangers from everywhere else

