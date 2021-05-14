How to watch The Underground Railroad online: stream every episode of new Amazon Prime Video show

Barry Jenkins' long-awaited adaptation of Colson Whitehead's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel depicts Cora and Caesar's lionhearted struggle for freedom from the shackles of slavery along the Underground Railroad, a secret network to a hopeful new life, in this case reimagined as a subterranean system of tracks and tunnels. Brutal, harrowing yet excruciatingly hopeful throughout, it's a must-watch, and we detail below how to watch The Underground Railroad online on Amazon Prime Video.

Release date: You can stream all 10 episodes from Friday, May 14 Cast: Thuso Mbedu, Chase W. Dillon, Aaron Pierre, Joel Edgerton, William Jackson Harper Director: Barry Jenkins

The Underground Railroad made it possible for tens of thousands of enslaved people to escape the southern states and head north, beyond the Ohio River, codenamed the River Jordan, and into the northern states or the Promised Land of Canada.

This 10-part series envisions it as a real railroad hidden under the southern soil, which Cora and Caesar ride their way out of Georgia on, to a seemingly blissful existence in South Carolina.

But even friendly faces can't be trusted, and with Ridgeway and his mob of slave catchers in dogged pursuit, the duo need to be constantly alive to all the threats stacked up against them, ready to make a break for it at any moment's notice.

Starring Thuso Mbedu as Cora and Aaron Pierre as Caesar, The Underground Railroad lays bare the brutality of slavery, the inner turmoil of escapees, and the horrors routinely enacted by white supremacists in America. Read on as we detail how to watch The Underground Railroad online, and for FREE if you’re a new or returning Amazon Prime Video customer.

