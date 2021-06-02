God of War: Ragnarok delayed to 2022 - and it could be coming to PS4

God of War Ragnarok is delayed to 2022. That's according to a new interview on PlayStation Blog with PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst, who discussed a fair amount about where the teams at Sony Worldwide Studios are at right now, what the focus is on and what players can expect for the rest of 2021, while heading into 2022.

As part of these discussions, Hulst confirmed that the next God of War won't be available this year but is being pushed into 2022 to give the team at Sony Santa Monica more time.

"So we have, currently, two very big, very narrative-driven games in development: Horizon Forbidden West and the next God of War. And for both of those, they’re frankly affected by access to performance capture and talent. For Horizon, we think we are on track to release this holiday season. But that isn’t quite certain yet, and we’re working as hard as we can to confirm that to you as soon as we can," Hulst says.

"And for God of War, the project started a little later. So we’ve made the decision to push that game out to next year, to ensure that Santa Monica Studio can deliver the amazing God of War game that we all want to play."

This was followed up by a message shared by Sony Santa Monica on Twitter.

But wait, there's Thor...err, more!

In addition to this delay news, it appears that the next God of War will also be coming to PS4. The game was previously confirmed to be arriving on the PS5.

"Where it makes sense to develop a title for both PS4 and PS5 — for Horizon Forbidden West, the next God of War, GT7 — we'll continue looking at that," Hulst said. "And if PS4 owners want to play that game, then they can. If they want to go on and play the PS5 version, that game will be there for them.

Previously, Sony's other big upcoming blockbuster, Horizon Forbidden West, was also confirmed to be coming to PS4 as well as PS5. Guerrilla Games recently showcased 14 minutes of gameplay, showing off new combat moves and new machines in Horizon Forbidden West.

It's unclear when in 2022 we will get our hands on the God of War sequel, but we're hoping Sony will share more details on the new God of War in the coming months.