Razer Edge details arrive - gaming tablet hybrid priced and dated

Good news for those who have been on the 'edge' of their seats waiting for the arrival of Razer's Project Fiona: the gaming tablet/laptop hybrid all set for arrival in Q1 in the US.

The Razer Edge and the Razer Edge Pro are been fully fleshed out at CES 2013, the former priced at a relatively reasonable-sounding $999 (c£620) and packing a Core i5, discrete Nvidia GT 640M GPU, 4 gigs of RAM and a 64GB SSD.

The Pro version starts at $1299 (£810) with Core i7, discrete Nvidia GT 640M GPU, 8 gigs of RAM and 128GB SSD (or add some cash for a 256GB version).

Resolutionary?

The screen is offering 1366 x 768 resolution which has already drawn a little criticism (although the 10-inch screen means that this sub-Retina display will be perfectly okay for games), and there's a keyboard attachment and HDMI-out.

The main difference from a high-end hybrid Windows tablet is the gamepad case, which brings the funky game analogue sticks, D-pad, face and shoulder buttons.

It's certainly an exciting concept, although its appeal may be limited to a niche of the niche that is hardcore gamers for now - and we're waiting to see what 8-10 hours of normal tablet use drops down to in gaming terms, given that the optional extra battery pack brings an additional two hours.

That doesn't stop us wanting to get our hands on the kit, so expect to see our impressions from its appearance at CES 2013 soon.