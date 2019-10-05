10 games that are far better on PC than on consoles

It's the same every console cycle – the new consoles come out and, for a time, there's a glory period where they at least seem more powerful than the average games PC or Mac. The marketing blather between the big companies ramps up to a degree that you believe that these machines can resurrect the dead and simulate walking on water to an unparalleled degree.

Then it all calms down and within a year a new PC is more powerful than them again. A case in point is that none of the current flagship consoles can handle 4K, or even 2K; the Xbox One can't even manage 1080p half the time.

But there are some game franchises which, irrespective of the console's accessibility and the PC's grunt power, are just better on PC. They have more content, they have better controls, they have mods, they have user-generated content, hell, they even have hats.

And we've listed the top PC offerings here, for your perusing pleasure...