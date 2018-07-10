Don’t expect new AMD graphics cards any time soon

The whole computing world is practically holding its collective breath for a new graphics card launch, but according to ASRock’s official AMD GPU roadmap it seems we still have quite a while to wait.

ASRock recently revealed a graphics card roadmap up to February 2019 that only includes the existing Radeon Polaris 500-series and AMD Vega GPUs. Interestingly, rather than it coming out via a leak or rumor, the hardware maker publicly presented its roadmap at the XFastest Network event in Taipei.

Image Credit: XFastest

While it’s impressive that ASRock, which only entered the GPU manufacturing world in March, is already working towards a second-generation Radeon RX series, we're disappointed that there doesn’t seem to be any movement on a new architecture. It also sets a baffling precedent that the Radeon RX Vega 64 will remain the highest-end GPU from AMD into early next year.

Of course, we have to keep in mind that AMD would be more likely to announce its next-gen GPU family at a larger industry gathering, or at one of its own events. And this publicly revealed presentation also wouldn’t necessarily reveal all of ASRock’s future plans, so there may be more here than meets the eye.

Via VideoCardz