Diablo 3 Nintendo Switch bundle packs a custom console, the game and all its DLC

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday right around the corner, console makers are starting to roll out their best bundles that pack hit games and custom hardware all in the box. The latest of these is the new Diablo III Nintendo Switch bundle that includes a download code for Diablo III Eternal Collection (Diablo III, The Reaper of Souls and Rise of the Necromancer), a carrying case and a custom console for $360.

While the custom console is neat, the bundle comes with an exclusive armor set that makes your characters look like Ganondorf a.k.a. the King of Thieves, the Great King of Evil, the Emperor of the Dark Realm and the Dark Lord himself.

And really, who doesn’t want to see Ganondorf fight Diablo?

A Nintendo Switch Diablo III: Eternal Collection Bundle is coming exclusively to @GameStop on 11/2 for $359.99 MSRP! Includes a Diablo III themed #NintendoSwitch console and dock, carrying case, and a download code for the game. https://t.co/8dNNKhA9v8 pic.twitter.com/Qmg5tYjziaOctober 15, 2018

If you're looking for a good multiplayer game that's not Super Mario Party, the Switch version of Diablo III supports four-player multiplayer on a single console or four separate systems, or online co-op via Nintendo Switch Online.

The bundle is launching on November 2, 2018 and will be a GameStop (and US) exclusive. Of course, if you don't want to buy a whole new console, you can buy Diablo III Eternal Collection separately on the same day.