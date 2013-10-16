Intel's faster, smaller, more efficient Broadwell chip delayed till 2014

Intel has had to delay its upcoming Broadwell chip until the first three months of 2014 due to a manufacturing hiccup.

Brian Krzanich, the company's CEO, explained the issue while going through Intel's finances with analysts, calling it a "defect density issue" - basically, Intel has made too many broken chips and not enough working ones.

Happily, Intel has fixed the issues now so manufacturing can go ahead, but it still means an extra three months to wait before the hardware will make it into phones, tablets and other devices.

Broadchurch

We saw the Broadwell chip in action back at IDF this year; the 14nm chip ran against its predecessor, Haswell, and blew it out of the water in terms of performance.

Benefits of the Broadwell chipset include speed, size and a boost to graphics capabilities. But perhaps the most enticing element is that the Broadwell chip offers increased power efficiency - and anything that means our devices spend fewer hours on charge is all right by us.

With January - March 2014 pencilled into Intel's release diary, we should start seeing machines with the new chip hitting the shelves sometime after April 2014.