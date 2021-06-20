Charlo vs Montiel live stream: how to watch boxing from anywhere

Undefeated WBC middleweight belt holder Jermall Charlo is putting his strap on the line tonight on home turf against an opponent that fits the bill as a dangerous dark horse. Make sure you follow our guide below if you're wondering how to live stream Jermall Charlo vs Juan Macias Montiel, no matter where you happen to be in the world.

Jermall Charlo vs Juan Macias Montiel live stream Date: Saturday, June 19 Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas Expected Charlo vs Montiel ring walk time: 11.30pm / 8.30pm PT / 4.30am BST / 1.10pm AEST US stream: Showtime Watch anywhere: try our No. 1 rated VPN 100% risk-free

Jarmell, not to be confused with his identical twin brother Jermell who currently holds the light middleweight world belt, comes into the fight off the back of a sparkling points victory over Ukrainian star Sergiy Derevyanchenko back in September.

The IBF light middleweight title will be hoping a win here tonight in Houston will help bring about a long awaited super fight against either Gennadiy Golovkin or Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

With an unblemished 31 fight win record, that includes 22 KO's, standing in his way tonight is the largely unheralded Mexican fighter Juan Macias Montiel. Ranked fourth in the WBC rankings, Montiel comes into the fight with a 22-4-2 record with 22 knockouts, with his most recent fight a December knockout win over James Kirkland.

Here's all you need to know about how to watch a Jermall Charlo vs Juan Macias Montiel live stream.

How to watch a Charlo vs Montiel live stream in US

US fight fans looking for a Jermall Charlo vs Juan Macias Montiel live stream will need to head to cable channel Showtime. The fight is exclusive to the premium cable network, there are still a number of ways you can stream the main card online in the US. Cord-cutters will want to give serious consideration to watching via a streaming service. For example, Sling TV includes Showtime in its new Premium Pass bundle - which also gets you Starz and Epix. You can also get Showtime via Amazon Prime Video, and the channel even offers its own standalone streaming service that costs just $10.99 a month and is completely contract-free - try it for free to see if it's right for you. Also, don't forget that as per our guide above, if you find yourself out of the country, you can use clever software like a VPN to watch Charlo vs Montiel just as if you were at home. The main card is set to start at 9pm ET / 6am PT with Charlo and Montiel set to make their entrances into the ring at around 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT.

How to watch Jermall Charlo vs Juan Macias Montiel if you're away from your country

If you're abroad and discover that your coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that is showing the fight.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream boxing from anywhere

Jermall Charlo vs Juan Macias Montiel live stream: Can I watch the fight in the UK, Canada or Australia?

Sadly there is no confirmed broadcaster at the time of writing in any of these three regions for this big fight.

The only alternative is to use one of our best VPN services as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

Jermall Charlo vs Juan Macias Montiel full card

