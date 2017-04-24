CD Projekt Red’s favorite PC games of all time

As TechRadar’s PC Gaming Week is all about celebrating the wonderful world of playing games on our computers, we thought "what would be better than asking the staff of one of the most respected games developers in the world what their favorite PC games are?"

That’s exactly what we did, with CD Projekt Red, the team behind the acclaimed Witcher III, taking time out of developing its eagerly awaited follow up CyberPunk 2077 to tell us about the PC games that helped inspire its staff.

CD Projekt Red is a Polish video game developer (as well as publisher and distributor), based in Warsaw, and was founded in 1994. While it began life translating major English-language video games into Polish, it made a name for itself with the highly acclaimed Witcher series of games, which were based on the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski.

It is currently working on the open world role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077, which is based on the Cyberpink 2020 table top game.

