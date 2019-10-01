Call of Duty: Mobile now available to play on both Android and iOS

Call of Duty: Mobile, the much-awaited PUBG Mobile rival from Activision, is now available to play on Android and iPhones across the world. The first-person shooter game is based in the same universe as the extended Call of Duty franchise and features popular maps, characters and weapons from the previous games.

Developed by Activision and Tencent's Timi Studio, the Call of Duty mobile game was announced in late-2018 at a time when PUBG Mobile was gaining exponential momentum. Shortly afterward, the developers released a public beta version of the battle royale game and now it's finally available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

A familiar experience

Call of Duty: Mobile picks up a lot of elements and locations from the series' catalog that spreads for over 16 years, with games like Modern Warfare and Black Ops. So, if you're a COD fan, playing the mobile version will immediately make you feel at home.

The game features popular characters like John “Soap” MacTavish and Simon “Ghost” Riley and Alex Mason from the Modern Warfare and Black Ops series. Multiplayer modes includes Frontline, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Practice vs AI and Search & Destroy gameplay styles. Domination and Search & Destroy mode are available, but you have to unlock them first.

Currently, the game has five maps to engage in an intense battle including Crash, Killhouse, Crossfire, Nuketown and Hijacked. Earlier in the beta stage, the game also had a zombie mode but the same is missing from the public release of the game.

Judging by the Play Store description for the app, it's possible that the developers have scheduled its rollout for a later date.

Players will get access to COD mobile's battle royale mode once they reach Level 7. It features Solo, Duo or a 4 member team up with iconic weapons and vehicles including an ATV, Helicopter and Tactical raft. Players will also be able to switch to First-person or Third-person perspectives.

Overall, Call of Duty: Mobile faces immense competition from rivals PUBG Mobile and Fortnite which have received the first-mover advantage in the time it took Activision to develop a competing game. How will it work out for the game? We'll have to wait and find out.

Interested folks can download the game for Android and iOS from Google Play Store (here) and Apple App Store (here).