PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 9 set to begin from September 13

PUBG Mobile is gearing up to introduce a new season of the battle royale sensation. PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 9 is due out on September 13 after Season 8 ends on September 11.

Season 8 of Royale Pass brought ocean-themed outfits and in-game items to the playing field via PUBG Mobile 0.13.5 update. Now, the new season is expected to have a warrior theme along with complimenting skins and items.

With Royals Pass Season 8 drawing to a close, that can only mean Season 9 is almost here! Are you ready to battle it out, starting September 13? pic.twitter.com/4PdW0NvQ7xSeptember 8, 2019

The 0.14.0 update of PUBG Mobile introduced a new Infection Mode, character systems in addition to some performance improvements. The next update will bring the game up to version 0.14.5.

PUBG Mobile Season 9 Royale Pass is likely to bring new player, vehicles and weapons skins. It could also add newly designed avatar frames, parachutes, bags and helmets to the list.

As far as new weapons are considered, there are rumours about a new submachine gun, the MP5K which will spawn on the Vikendi map. It uses 9mm ammo, has a magazine size of 30 rounds and three firing modes-- Single, Burst and Auto. We'll know more as we near the official announcement of PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 Royale Pass Season 9.