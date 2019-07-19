PUBG Mobile Season 8 kicks off: Here's what's new

Popular battle royale title, PUBG Mobile has now gone live with Season 8 accompanied by the new 0.13.5 update. The new update brings in new weapons and finally the HDR mode along with a bunch of improvements and bug fixes. As for Season 8, the theme is the ocean and there are many outfits and items available to purchase from the shop. Let's take a look at everything the new PUBG Mobile 0.13.5 update brings to the game.

PUBG Mobile 0.13.5 Season 8: What's new?

PP-19 Bizon (Image credit: PUBG)

The new update brings the PP-19 Bizon sub-machine gun (SMG) to the battle royale turf with a helical magazine sized 53, the largest ever in the game. It uses 9mm ammo and there are two attachments slots for muzzles or upto 6x scope. Players will be able to find this new SMG in Erangel or Vikendi.

PUBG Mobile players who use a high-end smartphone with an HDR supported display can now tap into the graphics settings and enable the HDR mode for supremely better graphics and higher frame rates. Though be aware that the HDR mode does eat up a lot of battery so players can expect heavy battery drain.

How to enable PUBG Mobile HDR mode? (Image credit: PUBG)

There's a new Rating Protection Card that will prevent the ratings of a player to drop down and is effective only till Crown tiers. When active, the card will allow the user to retain their rating irrespective of the match. As a tweak to the tier system, players in Bronze and Silver tiers will retain their respective positions as the next season starts.

Season 8 of PUBG Mobile brings ocean and water-themed outfits, skins and other items including a Finding Nemo hoodie, clownfish suit, a Shark's Bite finish for DP28 and an exclusive Bronze Armor for players who reach 100RP.

1. New Weapon: PP-19 Bizon

The game's 5th submachine gun. Fires 9mm ammunition. Drops in Erangel and Vikendi.

The PP-19 is a 9mm submachine gun with a detachable oversized magazine of 53 rounds, but it does not support magazine upgrades, so the capacity cannot be increased through attachments.

The weapon can be equipped with scopes and muzzle attachments, and can be equipped with all scopes from the Red Dot Sight or the Holographic Sight to the 6x Scope, and all muzzle accessories available for submachine guns.

The PP-19 has single shot damage value of 35 and a rate of fire similar to the UMP. Its default magazine size gives the advantage of a fully kitted weapon during early game. These advantages come at the cost of a slightly weaker performance later in the match.

2. TPP- Team Deathmatch added to Room Mode.

3. iOS background download and update feature has been added. While downloading a new patch, iOS players can now send the app to the background (iOS shop will not be updated to reflect this).

4. New Rating Protection Cards, including Rating Protection Card (Duration) and Rating Protection Card (Uses), will take effect when ratings change. No rating will be deducted while the Card is active. Only applies to Crown tier or below.

5. The High Frame Rate option has been added to HDR mode for some high-end devices. Enable it for even better graphics at the cost of battery life. It can be configured in Settings - Graphics.

6. PMCO-themed events are coming in late July. After completing the missions, players can listen to the new PMCO song by Alan Walker, and get the PMCO Theme for the Main Menu.

Season 8 system upgrades

The Season interface has been redesigned to be more intuitive.

The Classic Mode Results Screen has been adjusted. Rating and Tier changes are now more visible on the screen.

Season 8 rewards have been adjusted. The entire Season 8 outfit is now available upon reaching Gold tier. Diamond tier will feature Season-exclusive weapon finishes.

Tier rewards have been adjusted. Reach Crown or above to get a special team-joining effect and name tags. Reach Ace or above to get a permanent season title.

Rewards will now be automatically sent to players at the end of the season.

At the beginning of each season, players will learn about more detailed changes from the previous season.

The ranking system’s algorithm has been tuned to slightly increase the weight of kill points, so kills will have a bigger impact on Tier.

Tier transfer rules have been revised. Starting from Season 8, Tiers below Gold are transferred as-is to the next season.

Tier Transfer messages has been polished. Rating reset information for all servers will be shown in one message, and tier transfer rules will be explained on the website (link will be included in the message).

Tier promotion reminder has been adjusted. Division promotions within a tier will not be shown in the lobby. Tier promotions will get a more extravagant reminder.

Tier icon visuals have been improved.

Royale Pass changes

New ocean-themed outfits and items await players in the Season 8 Royale Pass!

New friends request feature: on the Elite Pass purchase page, players can ask their friends for the Elite Pass or Elite Pass Plus.

To celebrate the first anniversary of the Royale Pass, some items from Season 2 and Season 3 are coming back. Players can get these rare items in Rank Rewards and Redemption Crates.

Display effects on the Rewards screen, Mission screen, EZ Mission License screen, and Ranking screen have been adjusted.

Bug Fixes

1. Fixed issue of reward notifications not appearing when there are Daily Missions in the reward for RP Missions.

2. Fixed issue of Crate Names described in EZ Mission License Perks 3 not matching the actual crate.

3. Fixed issue of players being erroneously ranked with incorrect ratings and tiers during the season change.

4. Fixed issue of players unable to move the avatars of their teammates in Team Deathmatch Mode.

Improvements

1. Items have been added to BP Shop for Prime subscribers, including Season 8 passes, mission cards and more.

2. The UC Purchase Bonus screen has been updated. Rewards have also been updated.

3. Title visual effects have been improved.

4. Select mythic outfits are now shown with weapons drawn.

5. Unified the Crate names and fine-tuned the visual effect of the navigation bar on the right side.

6. Bonus Challenge results are now calculated in real-time. The Middle East, Southeast Asia, Europe and the United States regions will be start soon.