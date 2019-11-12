Breath of the Wild 2 could release as early as 2020

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was a huge hit when it released in 2017, so it's no surprise that Nintendo has a sequel in the works. However, it looks like Breath of the Wild 2 could be arriving earlier than we thought.

According to leaker Sabi (via wccftech), Breath of the Wild 2 is due for release in 2020. But, as Sabi points out, "Zelda release dates are historically delayed, internally or publicly".

Check out the tweet below:

I would tell you Botw2 is planned to release in 2020, but Zelda release dates are historically delayed, internally or publicly LOLNovember 12, 2019

All aboard the hype train

(Image credit: Nintendo)

While it's always worth taking rumors with a big pinch of salt, Sabi is a pretty reliable leaker. The Twitter user leaked most of the big announcements from E3 2019 before they happened – reportedly even earning himself a cease and desist order from Nintendo.

We already knew Breath of the Wild 2 was on the way, as it was announced by Nintendo at E3 2019, but we didn't really have an idea when – until now.

Nintendo hasn't shared much information other than the trailer and a few sparse comments, but the trailer revealed at E3 did close with a line stating that the Breath of the Wild sequel was "in development".

A 2020 release date is sooner than we thought but, as Sabi points out, it's likely we'll see delays – so late 2020 may be a more precise estimate.