The best Boxing Day 2019 tech deals in Australia

With Black Friday, Cyber Monday and most other shopping events out of the way, the year is wrapping up to a close and most of us have already got our Christmas presents sorted.

But for those still looking for some tech (maybe your presents aren't quite what you were after) the Boxing Day 2019 sales in Australia are a great time to score a bargain on the latest devices.

As always, Australia's TechRadar team is completely across the sales happening on all the major retailers' online stores, so whether its laptops, consoles, headphones, or smart homes, we'll find you the best deals.

We've found plenty of deals that have landed from the likes of Amazon, eBay, Dell, Microsoft, Lenovo, HP, and Kogan, which you can check out below, but be sure to check back in throughout the day as we find more Boxing Day 2019 deals.

Editor's choice

Sony WH-1000XM3 | AU$316 (was AU$549 – save AU$233) These are hands-down the best wireless cans available at the moment, with their world-leading noise cancelling capabilities and top-notch audio. If you're an eBay Plus member (you can sign-up for a free trial if you haven't already) and use the code PLATEAU at checkout, you can knock them down to AU$316, which is the lowest we've ever seen them.

Boxing Day 2019 deals

Laptops & 2-in-1s

Apple MacBook Pro (various 2019 models) | from AU$1,699 (save 15% up to AU$500 off) If you buy an Apple MacBook Pro from the eBay seller Wireless1, you can use the code PLATEAU at checkout to get 15% off the listed price (up to a maximum discount of AU$500), including the latest MacBook Pro 16-inch. Some items are already out of stock and others are listed so you better hurry. Wireless1 claims to offer Australian stock and warranty.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (7390) | i7 / 8GB / 256GB | AU$2,249 (was AU$2,999 – save AU$750) This is the 2019 edition of the XPS 13 convertible, meaning you're getting a powerful 10th-generation Core i7 processor under the hood. Moreover, the bezels are thinner, so you get more screen real estate from a 13-inch device, and the display is sharper. It's also very rare to get more than 15% off an XPS machine, so at 25% off, this is a steal! Nab it from Dell direct.

Asus ZenBook Flip S UX370UA | i5 / 8GB / 256GB | AU$1,181 (was AU$1,572, save AU$391) This 13.3-inch 2-in-1 from Asus earned a rare 5-star review from us back when it was first released in mid 2017, and that was enough to get it featured on our many of our best laptops buying guides... where it stayed for over 18 months, in some cases. While it's not widely available at retailers anymore, when it was it was usually AU$1,800 or more, so this discount from Amazon Australia ain't too shabby if you're in the market for a lower-cost 2-in-1. View Deal

Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover | i5 / 8GB / 128GB | AU$1,399 (was AU$1,749 – save AU$350) The latest main entry into Microsoft's Surface Pro range of 2-in-1 devices can be had for a decent discount if you bundle it with the Type Cover (which you'll likely be wanting either way). It comes packing a 12.3-inch touch screen, a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Check it out from Microsoft directly.

HP Envy x2 2-in-1 | i5 / 8GB / 256GB | AU$989 (was AU$1,799 – save AU$810) It might not be the latest or most powerful 2-in-1 out there, but HP is knocking the price of its portable Envy x2 down by almost half. It's sporting an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen 1920 x 1280 display, making it a great portable everyday machine. Just be sure to use the code EOYS810 at checkout.

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 | i5 / 8GB / 256GB | AU$1,199 (was AU$1,999 – save AU$800) Don't shun this 15-inch convertible because the spec sheet lists an i5 CPU. It's the latest 10th-gen option, meaning this device has more power than the older models. Moreover, with a cool 40% off the RRP when shopping from Dell, it's a very affordable buy as well.

HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop | MX250 / i7 / 16GB / 256GB | AU$1,099 (was AU$1,699 – save AU$600) This 15-inch HP Pavilion laptop is a great machine for everyday use, business and even a light bit of gaming thanks to its Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and dedicated Nvidia MX250 GPU (with 2GB of its own RAM). Just be sure to enter the code EOYS600 at HP's checkout to get the discount.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme (Gen 2) |i7 / 16GB / 512GB / GTX 1650 | AU$2,684.25 (was AU$3,579 – save AU$894.75) Admittedly it's not the best specs for a high-end gaming laptop, but the combination of a 9th-generation i7 CPU and an Nvidia GTX 1650 will see many games working fine, but if you're a hardcore gamer, you may need to get a machine with a stronger GPU. However, if this suits you, then use the code BOXINGDAY at checkout by midnight on December 26 to shave 25% off the RRP.View Deal

Lenovo Yoga S740 (14) | i5 / 16GB / 512GB | AU$1,599.20 (was AU$1,999 – save AU$399.80) It may not seem like much but a 20% discount on this 14-inch device is a pretty good deal, considering it's got the power of a 10th generation processor under the hood. There's a very generous amount of system memory as well, meaning multitasking is going to be a breeze. So save yourself about AU$400 on this machine by using the checkout code BOXINGDAY, with the offer ending December 26.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 | i5 / 8GB / 512GB SSD | AU$1,099.45 (was AU$1,999 – save AU$899.55) With a sleek design and the power of a 10th-gen CPU under the hood, this 14-inch laptop promises up to 12 hours of battery life so you can carry on working without a worry. Storage isn't going to be issue either, and the price tag is a tempting AU$1,099 after a sweet 45% discount. However, be sure to use the checkout code BOXINGDAY to save that AU$900. This offer ends on December 26, so be sure View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 6) | i5 / 8GB / 512GB | AU$1,599 (was AU$2,999 – save AU$1,400) A whopping 47% off sees this 14-inch powerhouse drop in price by AU$1,400! That's a massive discount! While it's powered by an 8th-gen i5 CPU, that's nothing to scoff at, and there's plenty of solid state storage to boot. At this price, the X1 Carbon is a steal, although you will need to use the code LASTCHANCE at checkout before 11:59pm on December 26 to score such an awesome deal.View Deal

Gaming

Xbox One S All-Digital 1TB bundle | AU$239 (was AU$454 – save AU$215) You get a ridiculous amount of games with this Xbox One S All-Digital bundle from the Microsoft store – Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, Gears 5, Anthem, and a bunch of Fortnite extras, including 2,000 V-Bucks and unique skins. If you're yet to play any of these games or haven't picked up a console this generation, now is definitely your chance! Amazon has the same bundle but without Gears 5 or Anthem for AU$199.View Deal

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Fortnite Bundle | AU$369 If you're looking to get the PS4 Pro, then this is one of the cheapest prices we've seen overall, and definitely the cheapest it's been since Black Friday. You'll score an array of Fortnite exclusive skins as well as 2,000 V-Bucks to use in game along with it too. Check it out at Amazon.

Xbox One X 1TB bundle | AU$479 (was AU$799 – save AU$320) Maybe the above Xbox One S deals weren't quite powerful enough for you. Well, if that's the case, now's your chance to pick up what is currently the world's most powerful gaming console. You'll get Forza Horizon 4 Lego Speed Champions along with your console, a free second controller, as well as a choice between FIFA 20, Borderlands 3, or Jump Force.

Xbox One S 1TB bundle | AU$289 (was AU$534 – save up to AU$185) With a similarly large pile of games as the above title, but with the disc version of the Xbox One S, this is yet another winner. You'll get Gears 5, 4, 3, 2, and 1 as well as Forza Horizon 4, Halo Master Chief Collection, and your choice between The Witcher 3, Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe, or Naruto Shippuden. Instead of all the Gears of War titles, you could get the same bundle with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for the same price if that's more your speed.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch | AU$54 While this isn't a huge discount (less than ten bucks on the usual Amazon price), Nintendo titles rarely get discounted at all, especially the flagship games like the Mario Kart series. Jump into the race on Nintendo Switch for the lowest price we've seen. Super Mario Party for Switch has gotten the same treatment, dropping down to AU$54, but these are both Lightning Deals so you best be quick if you're keen!

Sony Dualshock 4 PS4 controller | AU$48 (was AU$90 – save AU$42) If you're chasing down another PlayStation 4 controller, or maybe yours has seen better days and needs replacing, you can grab one from Amazon Australia in a variety of different colours for less than fifty bucks. There's a Wave Blue Dualshock 4 from eBay Australia for AU$57 at the moment if Amazon runs out of stock.

HP Omen 17 gaming laptop | RTX 2070 / i7 / 16GB / 512GB | AU$2,400 (was AU$2,999 – save AU$599) With a striking design and a whole heap of power, this gaming laptop from HP is one of the best ways to get your next-level gaming on the go. Packing a mammoth 17.3-inch display, a 9th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, this will be more than capable of your daily needs, and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated RAM will cover almost every gaming need you could have. Be sure to enter the code EOYS20% at checkout to knock the price down on HP's store.

Dell G7 17 gaming laptop | i7 / 16GB / 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD / RTX 2070 | AU$2,249 (was AU$2,999 – save AU$750) The specsheet of this 17-inch beast reads like a gamer's dream and there's a discounted price tag to match as well. The power of a 9th-gen i7 CPU and Nvidia's new RTX 2070 GPU means all your games will run smooth as butter. You won't need to worry about RAM either, and you can take this machine home with 25% off the RRP from Dell. If, however, you're on a slightly tighter budget, a lower specced Dell G7 17 with an i5 CPU / 8GB RAM / 128GB SS + 1TB HDD / RTX 2060 is available for 15% off the RRP – that's AU$1,699 after discount.

Alienware m15 gaming laptop | i7 / 16GB / 256GB SSD + 1.08TB SSHD / RTX 2070 | AU$2,799 (was AU$3,999 – save AU$1,200) Shaving 30% off this usual price of this gaming monster from Dell brings the price down to a much more enticing number. With powerful innards and a huge amount of storage for your gaming library, this 15-inch laptop is an absolute steal with a saving of AU$1,200. In fact, it's a better deal than the one we saw during Black Friday, so hurry and get your hands on this beast if you're a serious gamer.

Lenovo Legion Y740 15-inch gaming laptop | RTX2070 / i7 / 16GB / 512GB | AU$2,394 (was AU$3,420 – save AU$1,026) This is a cracker of a deal on a beast of a gaming laptop from Amazon. This Lenovo Legion Y740 packs in a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory, a 9th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, a 15.6-inch display, and a saving of over a grand.

Lenovo Legion Y740 17-inch gaming laptop | RTX2070 / i7 / 16GB / 512GB | AU$2,600 (was AU$3,713 – save AU$1,114) No you're not going crazy; despite looking very similar, this is a completely different Lenovo Legion Y740 laptop than the one above – in this case, it has a 17.3-inch 1080p display, whereas its sibling above only has a 15.6-inch. Now, that large screen does mean this one has a bigger footprint and isn't quite as portable, but with that same winning combination of Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU and Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, it's got everything you need for a great laptop-gaming experience. And it's also $1,100 off.

Alienware Aurora Pro gaming desktop | i9 / 16GB / 512GB SSD + 2TB HDD / RTX 2080 | AU$4,124 (was AU$5,499 – save AU$1,375) This a powerhouse and even that word doesn't seem to do it justice. The combination of the 9th-gen i9 CPU and the Nvidia RTX 2080 GPU will tear through your games with ease! And with a staggering amount of storage available, this is a dream machine with 25% off the RRP. Check it out at Dell.

Alienware AW2518HF 25-inch gaming monitor | AU$467 (was AU$719 – save AU$252) If you're already set up with a gaming PC or laptop but would like to add another monitor, then Dell's 25-inch option with FreeSync support is now 35% off on Dell's website.

Alienware AW3420DW 34-inch curved gaming monitor | AU$1,494.35 (was AU$2,299 – save AU$804.65) If you have the spare change and want to take your PC gaming to the next level, then this 34-inch Alienware curved monitor is currently discounted by a very decent 35%, saving you well over AU$800. It's a 3440 x 1440 WQHD display with a 21:9 ratio and comes with Nvidia G-Sync support. Get it direct from Dell.

Audio

Sony WH-1000XM3 | AU$316 (was AU$549 – save AU$233) These are hands-down the best wireless cans available at the moment, with their world-leading noise cancelling capabilities and top-notch audio. If you're an eBay Plus member and use the code PLATEAU at checkout, you can knock them down to AU$316, which is the lowest we've ever seen them. If stock runs out or you're not a Plus member, you can also grab them from Amazon, Kogan or Dick Smith where you can snag them for AU$369.View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless noise Cancelling earbuds | AU$339 (was AU$399 – save AU$60) Amazon Australia has the latest and greatest true wireless buds from Sony going at a reduced rate. It's not a huge discount, but these are still relatively new and well and truly top our list of best true wireless earbuds available, thanks to their stellar sound and best-in-class noise-cancelling. Available in Black or Silver.

View Deal

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd gen) | AU$198 (was AU$249 – save AU$51) It's rare to see discounts on Apple products, so even a drop of 50 bucks on the latest AirPods is worth checking out. Be sure to use the code PLATEAU at checkout from Wireless1's eBay store to score the discount.

Bose QuietComfort QC35 II | AU$375 (was AU$499 – save AU$124) It's unlikely that you've managed to avoid seeing a pair of these Bose headphones out and about, and for good reason. The QC35 II from Bose are among the best noise-cancelling headphones available at the moment, and the Microsoft Store is offering a real strong discount on them at present.

Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 | AU$197 (was AU$299 – save AU$102) The Megaboom 3 puts out a deceptively large sound considering its size, and saving over 33% on the price from Amazon makes this rugged bluetooth speaker all the more appealing. It packs a 20-hour battery life, pumps out 360-degree sound, and is IP67 water- and dustproof, so you can submerge it for up to 30 minutes.

Bose SoundLink Colour II | AU$137 (was AU$199 – save AU$62) Bose has quite the reputation for premium sound, and with a solid discount at Amazon on these tidy little Bluetooth speakers, you'll be able to take that signature sound with you. Available in a variety of colours and boasting water-resistance, 8 hours of battery life, and a microphone for voice assistance, this is a good chance to pick up an audio companion for less.

Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds | AU$179 (was AU$279 – save AU$100) It's one of the best true wireless headphones if you're keen on a pair with great sound quality. It's bassy, with a clear sound profile. It's definitely worth every penny you pay for it but you won't need to shell out full price if you're okay with grabbing the titanium black colour combo from Amazon, where it's under AU$200 for the first time that we can remember.

Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE noise-cancelling headphones | AU$170 (was AU$300 – save AU$130) While they might not compete with Bose or Sony for noise-cancelling quality, Sennheiser are renowned for their clear audio, and at almost half price, these make for an incredibly affordable pair of cans. Check them out at Amazon.

BlueAnt Pump Air | AU$87 (was AU$169 – save AU$82) Don't scoff at these true wireless 'buds as they're actually pretty darn good, although the earbuds themselves offer just about 3 hours of battery life per charge. That said, you'd be hard pressed to find true wireless headphones at this price – which is almost half of the actual RPP – particularly ones with a decent sound stage like these.View Deal

Smartphones & tablets

Google Pixel 3 64GB | AU$548 (was AU$1,249 – save AU$701) While you obviously won't be paying the full launch price of a Pixel 3 now that its successor is out on the market, you can still save a considerable amount on last year's flagship on eBay at the moment, and the phone is still one of our favourites. Adding it to your cart will reduce the already-discounted Pixel 3 by AU$70, and then using the code PLATEAU will knock a further 15% off, taking it down to only AU$548. Huge.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G 512GB | AU$1,359 (was AU$1,999 – save AU$640) For a 5G phablet with the power and functionality that the Note 10 Plus has, a discount of this size is pretty impressive. It's available in either Aura Black or Aura Glow, and although both of them mention they're Optus versions of the handset, the listing assures us that they're unlocked, Australian stock and have an Australian warranty. Be sure to enter the code PLATEAU to score the discount from eBay.

Currently out of stock, but check back later in case it's replenished Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB | AU$549 (was AU$999 – save AU$450) Considering Samsung is still listing last year's flagship handset for AU$1,199 on its store page, getting it less than half that price from Amazon Australia is a total score. It may not be the latest in the South Korean's lineup of smartphones, but it's still super powerful, stylish and packed with premium features.

LG V40 ThinQ 128GB/6GB | AU$500 (was AU$727 – save AU$227) The LG V40 ThinQ is a great phone with decent specs and a stunning display, and you can get this flagship phone for a budget price from eBay. Enter the code PLATEAU at checkout to take off AU$88 from the already-reduced price, and eBay Plus members will see it further reduced by AU$35 to bring it down just under AU$500.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch Wi-Fi | AU$199 (was AU$249; save AU$50) A very enticing option if you’re after a tablet on a budget. This configuration has 32GB of storage, plenty of space to load up your device with apps, games, photos and videos. However, this is an entry-level tablet and it's 2GB RAM won't be enough if you need something for multitasking. View Deal

View Deal

Home & smart home

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal+ | AU$699 (was AU$999; save AU$300) If you’re after a cordless stick vacuum, it’s hard to go past a Dyson. No cords, no bags, no hassle. And since the release of the newer V11, the slightly older V10 has seen a price drop. It’s also got a ton of attachments, all in the stylish package Dyson has come to be known for, with a AU$300 discount at Bing Lee.

Ecovacs Deebot N79T robot vacuum | AU$239 (was AU$299 – save AU$60) It may not seem like much but the Deebot N79T is already one of the most affordable robot vacuum cleaners available in Australia. But if you're keen on being able to put your feet up while something else does your chores and offers some savings as well, the Ecovacs' own eBay store has this model for AU$60 off, no code needed.View Deal

Echo (3rd generation) | AU$99 (was AU$149 – save AU$50) The 2019 iteration of Amazon’s original Echo smart speaker offers better sound quality than previous generations and, of course, puts Alexa at your beck and call. This is the same offer that was available during the Black Friday sale period, so if you missed out then, grab this deal now.View Deal

Echo Show with free Philips Hue Bulb | AU$249 (was AU$369 – save AU$120) If the screen of the Echo Show 5 is a tad too small for your needs, consider this great deal on the Echo Show. It’s got a bright and, of course, bigger 10-inch touchscreen with all the smart home capabilities of Alexa. There’s a AU$100 saving to be had here, so if you’ve had your mind on a smart display, this could be for you. You'll also get a free Philips Hue Bulb with your purchase, simply add a screw or bayonet fitting version of the Hue to your cart to get the discount.View Deal

Echo Dot + Echo Show 5 bundle | AU$99 (was AU$204 – save AU$105) Setting up a smart home doesn’t have to cost you an arm and a leg, especially when you can score both an Echo Dot and an Echo Show 5 for AU$99. The Echo Dot (3rd generation) usually retails for AU$79, and the Echo Show 5 is typically priced at AU$125 – so if you want a multi-room setup, nab them both for half price. Simply add the Echo Show 5 to the cart and use the code 99ECHO to get the bundled discount.

2 x Echo Show 5 bundle | AU$129 (was AU$250 – save AU$121) This is a damn good deal, particularly if you’re after a multi-room setup with small displays in each room. You’ll get two smart displays for almost the price of one, with all the Alexa smarts you'll need. The 5.5-inch screen means you'll get your information visually as well as audibly. You can also make video calls, or watch movies and TV shows from Prime Video with an Echo Show 5 by your bedside. Usually priced at AU$125. Add two Echo Show 5's to your cart and use the code 129ECHO at checkout to score the discount.

2 x Fire TV Stick bundle | AU$99 (was AU$138 – save AU$39) In case you hadn’t heard of it before, this unassuming little stick can transform your older HD telly into a new smart TV. It’s as simple as plugging the small device into a TV with an HDMI port and connecting to a Wi-Fi network. Just like that, you’ll have access to popular streaming services such as Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus and many more. This particular deal is great if you've got two TVs at home – maybe one in the living room and one in the bedroom? Simply add two Fire TV Stick's to checkout to get the discount automatically.

TV & AV

Kogan 55-inch 4K Smart HDR TV | AU$479 (was AU$630 – save AU$151) This 55-inch 4K Smart TV with HDR from Kogan was already super cheap for what you were getting, but knocking an extra 23% off the price gives you no excuse not to have a 4K HDR telly in the home. It has direct YouTube and Netflix buttons, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity built in, and HDMI and USB ports for extra connectivity.

LG UM7400 65-inch 4K smart TV | AU$990 (was AU$1,495; save AU$505) A 4K smart TV for under a thousand dollars? It’s possible with this bargain Boxing Day deal. Bing Lee has taken AU$505 off this 65-inch Ultra HD panel from LG, and with this set’s smarts, you’ll be able to access Netflix and Stan with the click of a button, or using the voice-activated LG Magic Remote, if you have an additional AU$69 to spare for the remote control.View Deal

Sony X9500G 65-inch 4K smart Android TV | AU$1,970 (was AU$2,495; save AU$525) This Sony panel hits the sweet spot between price and stunning visual performance, especially with 4K content. It features a Netflix Caliberated Mode for bingeing on Netflix shows, and an upgraded chip that enhances performance over older models. Given the AU$500 saving at Bing Lee, perhaps you could consider snatching up a soundbar as well.View Deal

Hisense 55-inch Series X 4K OLED TV | AU$1,195 (was AU$1,695; save AU$500) The budget TV brand have moved into the OLED market, and if you’re keen on experiencing what the fuss is all about, it’s now more affordable with this AU$500 saving. The incredibly slim and sleek design means it’s sacrificing on sound, so you may want to consider connecting the set to an external soundbar.View Deal

Samsung HW-Q70R soundbar | AU$645 (was AU$898; save AU$253) As TV sets gets slimmer, their built-in speakers tend to be a little lacklustre. That’s when you might want to consider a soundbar, and this one from Samsung rates well on our list of the best your money can buy. It has an immersive sound that adds to movies and games, and has support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. In other words, this is cinematic sound in the comfort of your lounge room.View Deal

Bose Soundbar 500 | AU$499 (was AU$685 – save AU$186) Bring Bose's premium sound quality to your home cinema with this discounted Bose Soundbar 500 from Amazon. You can pair it up with the Bose Bass Module 500 (discounted to AU$399 from AU$475) for a richer, bassier sound as well.

Cameras

Sony Alpha A9 (body only) | AU$4,199 (was AU$4,999 – save AU$800) The Sony Alpha A9 is an impressive full-frame mirrorless camera with tracking performance specialised for action. Giving Canon and Nikon a run for their money, sport photographers will appreciate this camera’s quick 20fps burst shooting. It was a whopping AU$7,000 at launch, but with the release of the second iteration, Sony has slashed the RRP of this superfast snapper. But here it’s cheaper still at AU$4,199, allowing us mere mortals to partake of Sony’s amazing camera tech. A decent discount, why not see what Sony has to offer.

GoPro Hero8 Black Christmas bundle | AU$538 (was AU$699; save AU$161) The latest GoPro action camera flagship is the company's best yet but it does cost a pretty penny. However, on Amazon you can save a small packet by opting for the Christmas bundle which includes a bonus 32GB card, a spare battery, the Shorty tripod and a head strap. This bundle usually retails for AU$699 at most other major stores, so this is a steal.View Deal

DJI Osmo Action | AU$388 (was AU$499 – save AU$111) While GoPro might be the go-to name when it comes to action cameras, DJI can give the Hero flagships a run for their money. So while the Osmo Action is as expensive as the Hero7 Black at the moment, you can save AU$100 at VideoPro if you're keen on recording your adventures in 4K clarity and saving some money in the bargain.View Deal

Wearables

Garmin Vivoactive 3 | AU$249 (was AU$499 – save AU$250) Part fitness tracker, part smartwatch, the Vivoactive 3 from Garmin is sporting handy features like Garmin Pay for contactless payments, preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, and heart rate monitoring. You can score the Vivoactive 3 for under half price from Rebel Sport in either Gunmetal or White and Rose Gold.

View Deal

What to expect on Boxing Day 2019

Some of Australia’s biggest brands and retailers will most definitely be offering up some amazing discounts on their products.

Microsoft will no doubt discount some of its core Xbox One S consoles with the unveiling of the next generation (Xbox Series X) just landing, as well as the company's impressive Surface range of 2-in-1s, laptops, and tablets.

Lenovo and Dell are sure to be at the top of our list of stores to check out when it comes to discounted laptops, desktops and PC gear – both across the gaming front and the business side of things.

Of course, it wouldn't be a sale without the likes of Amazon Australia and eBay offering up discounts on a variety of resellers. These storefronts may well be the best place to find items such as cameras and noise-cancelling headphones.