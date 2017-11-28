Amazon’s own products are the best-sellers on Amazon. Surprised?

What sold best on Amazon during Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the US? It might not surprise you to know that Amazon’s own catalog of electronics were among the top sellers for the busy shopping weekend.

Popular products like the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and the new Amazon Echo make it high up on the list. Also sharing the spotlight are its fleet of affordable tablets, like the Amazon Fire 7, Amazon Fire HD 8 and Amazon Fire HD 10. Its tablets targeted squarely at kids were hot items, too, with the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition and Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition each selling well.

More surprising is that the Amazon Echo Show has cracked the top 20 best-selling products on Amazon. This is the company’s latest product that, in a simplified manner of speaking, works to blend using a tablet in one of it’s smart speakers. It’s new and therefore unproven, so it’s interesting to see that the public has embraced it with their wallets.

Edging out the competition

Something might seem a bit off when you glance at the list of best-selling electronics on Amazon. Namely, where are all of the iPads, Android tablets, Google Home models, the Apple TV 4K or Chromecast? These are all popular products that Amazon doesn’t have to compete with on its store.

At some point, Amazon decided that it wouldn’t feature some competing products on its online store. To focus in on the Google Chromecast, which is in direct competition with the Amazon Fire TV Stick, you’ll find numerous knock-offs for sale on Amazon’s store, but not the real thing.

And yet, despite this somewhat controversial move, Amazon’s products are resonating with consumers. Generally speaking, its electronics are a good value – some being better than others. Where else can you get a pack of three HD tablets altogether for $129? Not only are they cheap, they're actually pretty good, too.

Sure, you won’t be able to find everything on your wishlist on Amazon, and say what you will about the company's control over that. But by and large, you’ll at least discover something that’s close to what you want.