Acer buffs Predator gaming laptop with new 300Hz display and more accessories

Acer's Predator Triton 500 is getting a major upgrade this year, and it comes amid plenty of other new hardware and peripheral announcements from the company at IFA 2019. The new Triton 500 model will offer up a beastly 300Hz display to take gamers to an entirely new level of smooth gameplay.

The newly updated Triton 500 will be one of the first laptops to offer a display with such a fast refresh rate. The 15.6-inch display will be Full HD, as any higher resolution would be near impossible for even the strongest mobile graphics processors to deliver 300 frames-per-second to in all but the least graphically intensive games. The laptop will also pack up to a 9th-Generation Intel Core i7 processor.

So, serious gamers will have a new laptop to look out for in the Predator Triton 500, as that 300Hz refresh rate can provide a competitive advantage.

The Predator Triton 500 will release in EMEA in November with a North American release later in December. It will start at $2,799 (about £2,320, AU$4,140). But, that's not all Acer is offering.

These are the best gaming laptops we've tested

A more affordable Predator Triton 300

For gamers that need something a bit more affordable, Acer is also launching the new Predator Triton 300 laptop to round out its Triton series. The new laptop can still offer up to a 9th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor, but will pair it with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650.

That will suit it better for esports games. But, it will still have a 15.6-inch, Full HD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming. And, up to 1TB of PCIe-based SSD storage and room for up to a 2TB hard drive offers ample space for game libraries. Plus, it will offer Wi-Fi 6 and Ethernet connectivity for a more stable online gaming experience regardless of whether you go wired or wireless.

It will come first to the EMEA region this October starting at €1,299 (about £1,210, AU$2,160), with no release date for the US currently.

(Image credit: Acer)

Predator chairs and Nitro monitors as well

Luxury gamers had the option of the insane, $20,000 Predator Thronos battle station before. Now, gamers with plenty of money to spend have a slightly more affordable option on the way. Acer is launching a Predator Thronos Air for $13,999 (about £11,560, AU$20,720) in Q4 this year. It includes a built-in chair, triple-monitor stand, cable routing, and a keyboard and mouse tray.

And, Acer has a series of new Nitro XV3 monitors that can kit out that new Thronos or any desk, as they have a much lower starting price. The cheapest – a Full HD, 144Hz – will start at $299 (about £250, AU$450).

There are two 24.5-inch models, both with Full HD resolutions and either 144Hz or 240Hz refresh rates. Meanwhile, one 27-inch model will be Full HD and hit 240Hz. A fourth model will be 27 inches with a WQHD resolution an 165Hz refresh rate.

The monitors will boast 1ms response times using Acer's Visual Response Boost, and they'll also offer 99% coverage of the sRGB color space. Cinema fans can also enjoy DisplayHDR 400 certification. And, when your computer can't quite hit the high refresh rates of these monitors, Variable Refresh Rate technology can step in to smooth out gaming visuals.

Altogether, Acer has a sizable lineup of new products for gamers to look at as we close out 2019.

These are the best gaming monitors to date

IFA 2019 is Europe's biggest tech show. The TechRadar team is in Berlin to bring you all the breaking news and hands-on first impressions of new TVs, watches and other tech as they're announced.