Acer's $20,000 Predator Thronos gaming chair is now available in Europe

If you've been following the weird and wonderful world of PCs for the past couple of years, you probably remember the Acer Predator Thronos, the extreme gaming 'throne' packed with a gaming PC and up to three gaming monitors. Well, you can buy it now.

Well, that's the case if you're in Europe at least, where you'll have to pay at least €18,000 (about $20,130, £15,800, AU$29,070). That's the price just for the Thronos, and if you want to kit it out with an Acer Predator Orion 9000 desktop PC, three gaming monitors along with a full smattering of peripherals, you're looking at about €25,000 (about $27,960, £22,060, AU$40,370), according to German site Winfuture.

That's a lot of money, but it's not like you'll find the Acer Predator Thronos on a store shelf (not that it'd fit anyway). Acer custom manufactures the Predator Thronos for individual consumers, a process that takes anywhere from 6-8 weeks to complete. The gaming chair will then be delivered to your door free of charge, and will be serviced for free twice a year.

Who is this for?

We don't know about you, but we'd be hard pressed to drop almost 30 grand on a gaming chair. Sure, it looks unique, but that's a lot of money – that's more than a year's rent in New York. However, we're sure there are plenty of affluent gamers out there looking for bragging rights.

It is a custom built rig, which should make it more attractive to the 1%, but the fact that it doesn't include a PC and monitors at that base price is a little worrying.

But, what do we know? Just a week ago, while walking around at Computex 2019, we saw plenty of these gaming chairs, either as attractions or products. There's clearly some interest in these gaming thrones. Who knows, maybe in the future we'll see the prices of these gaming thrones go down.

At the end of the day, who needs a new car when you can get a giant gaming throne?

