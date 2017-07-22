How to run Wolfenstein 3D, Doom and Duke Nukem on your Raspberry Pi

Anyone over 30 may remember playing classic 90s first-person shooters such as Wolfenstein 3D, Doom and Duke Nukem 3D. While a little formulaic, the games always kept you guessing and required super motor control as you navigated Nazi fortresses, hell-infested Martian bases and an alien-infested Earth respectively.

The Raspberry Pi has very humble specs compared to modern desktop computers, but is perfect for playing these classics given that it's over 10 times faster than the average machine in 1995, which had only 8MB of RAM and a 33Mhz processor.

Each of the games listed above was originally released as shareware, in that you could play the first 'episode' or 10 levels free of charge. This was done to drum up interest in the game.

In this guide we'll explore how to download and install software 'engines' for these games, as well as how to play either the shareware or full versions. You won't need any in-depth knowledge of computers.

Provided you have a Raspberry Pi and know how to copy and paste files and text, you'll be able to start playing in minutes.

Read on for more retro gaming nostalgia!