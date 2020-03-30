How to play Cards Against Humanity online with friends, family or on your own

If you're stuck at home away from people, you might quickly run out of things to do - the best board games only last so long, listening to music with people online doesn't keep feeling personal forever, and mobile games to play with family get old when you're sick to death of your loved ones.

Thankfully, everyone's favorite nihilistic game, Cards Against Humanity, can be played online.

Cards Against Humanity is a popular card game (no points for guessing that) which challenges players to come up with funny answers to a question in order to win rounds. You don't need to be witty, or absurd, in order to win - this is a game where being inappropriate is the way to win.

But those packs you're playing Cards Against Humanity with don't need to be physical ones, and it's very possible to play the game online with people on your computer or smartphone, or even play against an AI supercomputer that undoubtedly looks like South Park's Funnybot.

We'll take you through a few options you've got. So set up your video call, get those friends or family ready, and boot up one of these websites.

(Image credit: PlayingCards)

Option 1: Playingcards.io

The simplest option

Players: 1-6 | Expansions: None

You can see what others are doing

No expansions

If you just want to jump into a game of Cards Against Humanity online with a few friends, we'd recommend this option as it's the simplest, although there are no expansions and the software is... well, simple.

To use it, head to playingcards.io, head down to 'Cards Against Humanity' and click it. Then click 'Start Game', share that link with your co-carders so they can jump in too and select 'Enter Game'.

Now you've got a digital card board, with black and white cards at the top (with discard piles), space to play white cards in the middle, winning piles for your black cards to the left and right, and a large white box at the bottom. This white box is your private area, as no-one else can see cards here, while they can everywhere else.

The computer isn't going to play the game for you, and in playing cards you have to deal, move cards about, and discard by yourself. This recreates the feel of playing it in real life, but it can be a bit of a nuisance that the game isn't automated for you.

It's possible to see where your co-carders' mouses or fingers are too (as this works whether you're playing on computer or smartphone, and the players can be on either), so you can see who's dealing or if someone is trying to peek at cards you've played.

Play: head to this website

(Image credit: Pretend You're Xyzzy)

Option 2: Pretend You're Xyzzy

A more complicated but expansive alternative

Players: 3-20 | Expansions: All

All the expansions

Pretty complicated to set up

There are some limitations on the previous entry that this option fixes: namely, you can fit far, far more people in a game, and also you can use any of the numerous expansions should you wish.

Pretend You're Xyzzy is a version of cards against humanity that may not look great, but lends itself to a better experience if you want depth of play. Head to the website, find yourself a unique username, click 'Create Game' in the top left corner, share your URL to your friends so they can join too, and while you wait customize the options you want to play.

When enough people have joined, you can kick off and play that game with as many expansions and extra rules as you like, like a time multiplier or points limit. You can also let people be spectators, and watch without playing.

Pretend You're Xyzzy has a chat log so you don't actually need to be on a video call to play, and you can set a password if you don't want certain friends joining. However, the UI doesn't exactly look as pretty as the alternatives on this list.

Play: head over to this website

(Image credit: Cards Against Humanity)

Option 3: Cards Against Humanity Lab

Play alone to help the game

Players: One | Expansions: Just future cards

Your online friend is a computer

New cards

Cards Against Humanity has its own way to play online, of sorts, but it's not exactly a social experience.

CAH Lab is an AI that plays you a black card, and gives you a selection of white cards. You have to choose the funniest, or proclaim that none are funny, and keep playing. The point of this is not for you to have fun, but for the AI to learn which cards are best, but it's still a pretty enjoyable experience if no-one's around to play.

The CAH AI can come up with some pretty spectacular choices, and it can be familiar to anyone who plays the base game with the 'Rando Cardissian' rule, which involves playing an extra white card each turn on behalf of a ghostly extra.

Lots of the cards that you find in the CAH Lab are ones that aren't actually in the game packs. This can give you an insight into future expansions, and can be refreshing when games with the base pack quickly become routine. Some of them are... less than funny though.

Play: head over to this website