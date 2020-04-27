Looking to catch a Stringfish in Animal: Crossing: New Horizons? Then you've come to the right place. Stringfish are extremely rare, so they can be pretty hard to catch unless you know what you're doing.

But these illusive fish are definitely worth hunting, considering they're worth a whopping 15,000 bells each – and will add handsomely to Blather's museum collection.

So here's everything you need to know about catching a Stringfish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How much are Stringfish worth in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

As previously mentioned, selling a Stringfish to the Nook Shop will fetch you a whopping 15,000 bells.

When do Stringfish appear in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

The first thing to know about Stringfish is that they only appear during certain months of the year. In northern hemisphere islands, Stringfish can be caught between December and March. While, in southern hemisphere islands, the rare fish can only be caught between June and September. In addition, Springfish only appear between 4pm and 9pm (in local time).

How to catch a Stringfish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

(Image credit: Nintendo)

First things first, make sure you have a fishing rod in your arsenal – that's essential. In addition, to increase your chances of catching a Stringfish, you'll want to bring some Fish Bait with you – which can be crafted using a Manilla Clam.

During the months the Stringfish is active in your hemisphere, between 4pm and 9pm, head up to the clifftop river of your island – though you'll need a ladder to do this. You'll know you're there when you can see a waterfall below you.

Look for a huge shadow in the water and proceed to catch the fish as you would any other, throwing bait in the water to attract the fish and then casting your line in front of the shadow that appears.

Once you've caught a Stringfish, your villager should exclaim: "OH MY GOSH! I caught a stringfish! Five more and I'll have a guitarfish!"