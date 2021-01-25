The cheapest unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 SIM-free prices in January 2021

Samsung has done it again, pushing the boundaries of what smartphones can do and now you're able to have a next-gen camera, 5G connection speeds and stunning display – all at a lower price than last year's handset. So it's time to grab yourself the best unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 SIM-free deal.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Fact File (Image credit: Future) Release date: Pre-order from January 14 2021

Launch Price: $799 | £769 | AU$1249

Platform: Android 11

Storage: 128GB

Camera: 12 + 64 + 12MP

Screen: 6.2-inch, 1080 x 2400

Battery: 4000mAh

Colours: Violet, Pink, Grey and White

This is the most wallet friendly of the three new handsets, priced lowest but still packing in the specs. The Samsung Galaxy S21 comes in at a SIM-free unlocked price of $799/£769.

While the front of the 6.2-inch, 120Hz, 1080 x 2400 AMOLED handset is lower res than its predecessor you get that smooth refresh rate. The rear shows off the new style camera setup. On this model it's still a four camera unit with 12MP main, 12MP ultra-wide and 64MP telephoto snappers on the rear and a 10MP shooter on the front. New features here include "Zoom Lock" for tripod-like stability when at 30x zoom, plus Single Take which gets the best pics from a selection.

There's a zippy 8GB of RAM, down from 12GB on last year's, which can help that 5G connectivity offer you maximum speeds. Yup, you get either a Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 chipset, depending on your region, to make up the difference on speed. And the backing of a 4,000mAh battery should keep all that running for a full day, at least, before needing a charge.

Is it time to see where to buy? Oh go on then. We've listed the best SIM-free Samsung Galaxy S21 unlocked deals down below for you to compare and pick out the perfect one for you.

