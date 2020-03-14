The best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals in March 2020

Pre-orders are over and now you can officially purchase Samsung Galaxy S20 deals. But what are the prices looking like and is it worth your investment? Find out more about Samsung's latest below.

The cheapest of Samsung's new trio of handsets, Samsung Galaxy S20 deals will be the option best fitted to most people, allowing you to enter the world of 2020 Samsung without leaving you with regrettable monthly bills.

Of course, those wanting the all-out experience will want to look to the upgraded Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals or if you really have a lot of cash to throw into a phone, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deals.

Despite its position as the 'budget' version of this range of devices, Samsung Galaxy S20 deals don't exactly come cheap. With an RRP of £899, it still fits easily into a position as one of the market's more expensive phones.

But if we're honest...we completely see where the price comes from. A 4000mAh battery, 8GB RAM processor and an extremely HD AMOLED display feature in this phone and that's before you even touch on the updated camera features.

And if you really are aiming to hit the lowest price possible here, you can opt for the 4G version of the phone for a small drop in costs or trade in your old device for a discount from certain retailers.

No matter what Samsung Galaxy S20 deals you're looking for, we've gathered the top options available below.

Compare Samsung Galaxy S20 deals

Samsung Galaxy S20 review

Samsung Galaxy S20 review in brief

The cheapest of Samsung's three new top handsets

Screen size: 6.2-inch | Resolution: 1080 X 2400 | Rear camera: 12 + 12 + 64MP | Front Camera: 10MP | Weight: 199g | OS: Android 10 | RAM: 12GB | Storage: 128GB | External storage: Yes | Battery: 4000mAh

Incredible camera performance

120Hz refresh rate

8K video shooting

Very pricey

It's new, it's exciting but what are you actually getting with the Samsung Galaxy S20? At its base level, this is a routine upgrade in Samsung's Galaxy S line-up, kicking the battery, screen size, processing power and display into the next gear.

On a more innovative level, there are some features to be really excited about here. The 5G capability for higher latency and downloads, the 120Hz refresh rate for the smoothest of gaming and app transitions and a completely reworked camera with 3x optical zoom, 30x super resolution zoom and 8K video.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S20 review to find out more

Samsung Galaxy S20 deals: FAQ

4G or 5G: which Samsung Galaxy S20 should I choose?

We'll be honest, the offering of two different versions of the S20 seems strange to us. When you order, most retailers offer both a 4G and 5G version. The idea being that the 4G version will save you some cash and not leave you worrying about going all out on cost.

The only issue is...most 4G models seem to be priced roughly the same. And on top of that, some retailers like Carphone Warehouse and Mobiles.co.uk have stated that they will be offering "5G for the price of 4G" for a limited time.

Unless you find a really cheap deal on the 4G version of the Galaxy S20, we would advise sticking with the 5G version.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy S20 cost SIM-free?

Thinking that SIM-free would be the better option? It could save you money when paired with a cheap SIM only deal. Going for a SIM-free Samsung Galaxy S20 will cost you £799 for the 4G version and £899 if you choose 5G.

Right now, no one will be beating anyone else for price and you will end up paying that price from any retailer. Simply pick the one that works best for you. We would say the best price you'll get is by going through Samsung and making use of its trade-in function.

How does the Samsung Galaxy S20 compare to the Ultra and Plus models?

Obviously the main differentiation between the S20 and its two bigger brothers is price. Samsung Galaxy S20 deals come way under, offering an affordable stepping stone for the S20 range.

However, that price drop does mean a drop in specs. The S20 has the smallest battery, the weakest camera and the smallest screen size. An upgrade to the Plus will simply act as a beefed up S20 and then the Ultra...the Ultra is in a zone of its own, both in specs and in price.

Should you get the Galaxy S20 or the Samsung S10?

It's not just a question of which range of S20 devices to choose from, it is also about whether the S20 or last year's S10 would be better for you. And that question comes down to whether you want the latest specs or the cheaper price tag.

Samsung Galaxy S10 deals provide a far cheaper price tag but you won't be getting the same kind of specs. The screen won't be as HD and lacks the 120HZ refresh rate the S20 has. The battery is smaller and the camera isn't as powerful but that doesn't mean its a bad phone.

Until Samsung Galaxy S20 deals came around, the S10 was one of the world's best smartphones and still holds that level of premium.