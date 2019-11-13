Superb LG soundbar gets huge £300 price cut in Currys Black Friday sales

Are you in need of a new soundbar to boost your TV's feeble built-in speakers? Look no further than the fantastic LG SK8 Soundbar, which has been reduced in Currys' Black Friday sales from £599 to £299 – that's a saving of £300.

This compact soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer to boost those all-important bass frequencies, as well as support for Dolby Atmos, which is unusual at this low price; while you won't find upward-firing tweeters for true object-based surround sound, this nifty speaker uses audio processing to make you feel as though your TV's audio is coming at you from all angles.

In our LG SK8 review, we awarded the soundbar a very respectable four out of five stars, based on its stylish design, clear audio, and brilliant connectivity.

That connectivity includes built-in Chromecast, which means the SK8 can play content directly from services such as Tidal, Spotify, YouTube, TuneIn, Google Play Music and Deezer, as well as Hi-Res Audio for all you Hi-Fi enthusiasts out there.

Support for Google Assistant is also onboard, so you can hook the SK8 up to a Google Home speaker and control it with your voice alone.

Today's best soundbar deal

LG SK8 Soundbar: £599 £299 at Currys

This Dolby Atmos soundbar comes with a plethora of connectivity options, as well as a wireless subwoofer – and it's now £300 cheaper in this brilliant Currys Black Friday deal.View Deal

The best soundbar of 2019