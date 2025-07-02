If you've ever thought about getting started with Philips Hue smart lights, or you want to expand your existing setup, this is the time. Right now, the Philips Hue Go Table Lamp is just £99.48 at Amazon (was £139.99), which is the cheapest it's ever been.
• Check out all today's smart home deals at Amazon
When we reviewed the Philips Hue Go here at TechRadar, we were impressed by its stylish and slim design that "takes its design cues from traditional bedside table lamps", and its versatility. It can be used on a wired charging base or wirelessly from an internal battery, and emits soft light that you can switch between different presets, or adjust to your heart's content through the Philips Hue app.
Amazon Prime Day is coming next week, but this deal won't last that long. In fact, 60% of stock has already sold, so you'll need to be quick to grab the Go before it's gone.
Early Prime Day deal: Philips Hue Go Table Lamp
This is the cheapest this super versatile smart lamp has ever been, and it's selling out fast. The Philips Hue Go table lamp can be used wired or wirelessly, indoors or out, and can be set to thousands of different colors using the Philips Hue app. It's super simple to use as well, whether you have a Philips Hue smart lighting setup at home or not. A fantastic pre-Prime Day deal.
The Hue app is what makes this lamp really special, and sets it apart from other smart lights from brands like Govee and Wiz.
"You can either use the colour wheel to choose from 16 million shades, use some of the many ready-to-go 'scenes' (multiple themed colours through which the light will cycle) in Philips Hue’s library, or even create your own custom scenes using the colour wheel or your favourite photos," said our reviewer.
You can also use the app to set the lamp to illuminate on a schedule, change to different colours depending on the time of day. You can even sync it with other lights, or link it to sensors and switches if you have a Philips Hue Bridge hub connected to your router. The options are endless, and it's never been cheaper to get started.
More early Prime Day home tech deals
This is the lowest price we've seen it on offer for to date, so why not take advantage of the satisfying £30 saving and enjoy convenient cable-free cooling from this surprisingly powerful portable fan.
Who needs Amazon Prime Day when you've got savings like this? The Primadonna Elite is one of De'Longhi's top-end bean-to-cup espresso machines, and handles every part of the coffee-making process for you, from grinding the beans to foaming the milk. This is an enormous saving of more than £750 off the regular price, and not to be missed.
Amazon's early Prime Day sale - quick links
- Amazon Devices: up to 56% off smart home gadgets
- Appliances: 60% off Ninja and Tefal
- Gaming: gaming headsets from £22.99
- Headphones: Sony, Apple Bose from £19.99
- Health: up to 63% off Philips and Oral-B
- Laptops: Lenovo, HP, and Acer from £159
- Phones: Google and Samsung from £129
- Smart home: Ring & Blink cameras from £15.99
- Toys: up to 60% off Lego and Barbie
- TVs: cheap TVs from £139.99
- Vacuums: up to 40% off Shark and Dyson
- Wearables: up to 25% off Fitbit and Garmin
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in kitchen appliances and smart home technology. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, having worked on print magazines including PC Plus and PC Format, and is a Speciality Coffee Association (SCA) certified barista. Whether you want to invest in some smart lights or pick up a new espresso machine, she's the right person to help.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.