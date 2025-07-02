If you've ever thought about getting started with Philips Hue smart lights, or you want to expand your existing setup, this is the time. Right now, the Philips Hue Go Table Lamp is just £99.48 at Amazon (was £139.99), which is the cheapest it's ever been.

When we reviewed the Philips Hue Go here at TechRadar, we were impressed by its stylish and slim design that "takes its design cues from traditional bedside table lamps", and its versatility. It can be used on a wired charging base or wirelessly from an internal battery, and emits soft light that you can switch between different presets, or adjust to your heart's content through the Philips Hue app.

Amazon Prime Day is coming next week, but this deal won't last that long. In fact, 60% of stock has already sold, so you'll need to be quick to grab the Go before it's gone.

Early Prime Day deal: Philips Hue Go Table Lamp

The Hue app is what makes this lamp really special, and sets it apart from other smart lights from brands like Govee and Wiz.

"You can either use the colour wheel to choose from 16 million shades, use some of the many ready-to-go 'scenes' (multiple themed colours through which the light will cycle) in Philips Hue’s library, or even create your own custom scenes using the colour wheel or your favourite photos," said our reviewer.

You can also use the app to set the lamp to illuminate on a schedule, change to different colours depending on the time of day. You can even sync it with other lights, or link it to sensors and switches if you have a Philips Hue Bridge hub connected to your router. The options are endless, and it's never been cheaper to get started.

More early Prime Day home tech deals

