Walmart's rival Prime Day sale announced - shop 17 early deals I'd buy from $24.99

Not to be outdone by Amazon's recent press release, which announced the dates for its 2025 Prime Day, Walmart has released its plans for its rival July sale. The retailer will host a Walmart Deals sale from July 8 to 13, which is two days longer than Amazon's Prime Day sale.



As in recent years, Walmart Plus members will receive early access to the sale, starting on July 7 at 7:00 PM ET. Walmart's Deals sale will offer up to 50% off savings on tech gadgets, patio furniture, toys, vacuums, TVs, furniture, and back-to-school essentials.



For as long as I can remember, Walmart has tried to take a piece of the Prime Day pie by launching a sale during Amazon Prime Day. The retailer will offer competing deals on its best-selling items, and unlike Prime Day, Walmart's Deals sale is open to everyone - there's no membership required once the sale begins on July 8.



While we wait for Walmart's sale to launch, you can shop early deals right now. I've hand-picked today's 17 best early deals on kitchen appliances, AirPods, OLED TVs, and robot vacuums.

Walmart's best early deals I'd buy

Ninja AF100 4QT Air Fryer: was $89 now $69 at Walmart It's only $20 off, but let's not forget that this was already one of the best budget-friendly air fryers out there, which we also awarded four stars in our review. The 4-quart ceramic-coated basket is perfect for cooking and crisping up food with a capacity of around 2 lb. of French fries. It's easy to use too, with three preset functions and dishwasher-safe parts for an effortless cleanup.

Greenworks 60V Front Mount String Trimmer: was $198 now $164 at Walmart Keep your lawn looking good all summer with this Greenworks trimmer, on sale for $164. The 60V trimmer has a run time of up to 50 minutes on a single charge and features high and low speed settings and a responsive speed trigger.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $169 at Walmart The Ninja Creami ice cream maker has been a best-seller since its release, and Walmart has the popular appliance on sale for $169. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.59 now $87.94 at Walmart Bissell carpet cleaners are a Walmart best-seller, and the retailer has the top-rated Little Green model on sale for $87.94 - the lowest price you can find. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum: was $299.99 now $176 at Walmart Shark's powerful Matrix robot vacuum is on sale for $198. It offers deep cleaning thanks to precision grid technology, which takes multiple passes over dirt and debris. The multi-surface brush roll also combs and pulls debris, hair, and dirt from carpets and hard floors. Thanks to the inclusion of Amazon Alexa, you can also control the vacuum with the compatible Shark app or through voice control.

Roku Express HD Streaming Device: was $29 now $24.99 at Walmart The Roku Express HD is the manufacturer's cheapest streaming device. For under $25, you can get speedy HD streaming for over 400 channels and Roku originals, plus support for your favorite subscriptions on a handy home screen. You can use the remote that comes with it or hands-free controls with a voice assistant like Alexa.

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: was $179 now $159.17 at Walmart Walmart has the all-new AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation on sale for $159.17, which is the best deal you can find right now. The AirPods 4 feature a new comfortable design, handy controls, and Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation.

HP 15.6-inch laptop: was $299 now $219 at Walmart If you're looking for a budget laptop during today's Black Friday sale, Walmart has HP's 15.6-inch laptop for just $219. For that money, you're getting an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $649 at Walmart Apple's cheapest MacBook, the MacBook Air M1, is in stock and on sale for just $649. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you want a great bang for the buck MacBook.

Roku 32-inch Select Series 4K Smart TV: was $179.99 now $138 at Walmart Roku's highly rated 32-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for only $138 - the cheapest display on our list. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.

Onn 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $348 now $298 at Walmart Walmart's best big-screen budget TV deal is this 65-inch display from Onn, which is on sale for only $298. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.

Vizio 65-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: was $428 now $348 at Walmart This TV deal sold out on Black Friday because it was such a stunning price for a display of this size, and it's back in stock at Walmart's early Deals sale. For $348, you get 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Walmart Walmart has LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for an incredible price of $1,196.99. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and the same record-low price we briefly saw on Black Friday. While the LG C3 was released in 2023, it still features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.