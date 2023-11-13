These Lego Star Wars deals are tempting me more than the Dark Side

For years I've been a Lego traditionalist, preferring to get nostalgic over the classic Lego Space, Castle, and Pirates sets over the Star Wars set, which I always felt we more of a cash grab by the Danish plastic brick company.

Then, during my tenure at TechRadar's sibling publication Tom's Guide, I got to try a recent Lego Star Wars set. And I got the appeal. There's something that... well... just works when the Lego aesthetic meets that lived-in sci-fi look of Star Wars.

Now I don't have a mass of space, being in a small London apartment, so it's not easy to find room for Lego sets. Yet, there is now a selection of appealing sets that have all been cut in price as the Black Friday deals get underway. So yeah, I'm getting a strange mix of nostalgia-tinged sci-fi nerd lust over these sets.

While you won't find savings in the hundreds, as these aren't the super-expensive sets like the Lego Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon which was cut to £551.24 at John Lewis in the UK, the discounts are still generous. So read on for the models I think will take your imagination to a galaxy a long time ago, far, far away...

You'll note that I've chosen ships and vehicles here because I think they are some of the best bits of Star Wars Lego. If you want more deals on Lego Star Wars and more, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday Lego deals.

US Lego Star Wars Black Friday deals

Lego Star Wars Death Star Trench Run diorama: was $69.99 now $56.99 at Amazon

A lovely little creative set of an iconic moment in the first Star Wars movie. This diorama sees Luke Skywalker's run down the trenches of the first Death Star, with Darth Vader's TIE fighter in hot pursuit, complete with a commemorative plaque.

Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon: was $169.99 now $143.99 at Target

If the massive Millennium Falcon set is too big for you, then this more affordable alternative is pretty great. There's a Bantha-sized amount of detail, and the set’s additional Lego Star Wars minifigures are also a great touch, just bear in mind they are from The RIse of Skywalker movie, not the original trilogy. Also on sale at Amazon.

Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing: was $49.99 now $37.49 at Amazon

Another stone-cold classic Lego Star Wars model, this one captures the iconic fighter Jedi Luke Skywalker used to destroy the Death Star in a tense trench run. This is pretty much an essential model for any Star Wars Lego fan.

Lego Star Wars Imperial Tie Fighter: was $44.99 now $36.99 at Amazon

If I didn't already have a TIE Interceptor taking up precious shelf space, I'd be ordering this TIE Fighter model right away. Not only does it look great, but at $36 it's a no-brainer of a deal.

Lego Star Wars TIE Bomber: was $64.99 now $52 at Amazon

One of my favorite models of TIE craft, the bulky TIE Bomber just looks so wonderfully Star Wars. It doesn't hurt that it comes with a Darth Vader minifigure and an unapologetically bumbling Gonk droid.

UK Lego Star Wars Black Friday deals

Lego Luke Skywalker's X-Wing: was £44.99 now £35.99 at Amazon

Luke Skywalker's X-Wing: other than the legendary Lego Millennium Falcon, this is the set for discerning Star Wars fans, and for £35, it's a steal. Comes with Luke, R2, Leia, and General Dodonna.

Lego Star Wars AT-AT walker: was £329.35 now £149.99 deal at Amazon

Save a bundle on this 1,627-piece set depicting the giant AT-AT walkers, re-released for Empire Strikes Back's 40th anniversary. You get a clutch of minifigs and... well just look at the thing, it's great.

Lego Star Wars The Razor Crest: was £119.99 now £107.99 at Amazon

The Razor Crest is one of my favorite ships from the recent Star Wars Disney Plus shows. And this Lego model renders the bulky old ship in great detail. It's not the biggest saving ever, but definitely not one to be sniffed at.

Lego Star Wars TIE Bomber: was £59.99 now £44.49 at Amazon

Over at Amazon UK, the TIE Bomber has been sliced by a nice £15 making this already desirable Imperial spacecraft even more appealing. At £44, it's a case of do or do not; there is no try.

Lego Mandalorian Fang Fighter vs. TIE Interceptor: was £89.99 now £69.99 at Amazon

If I didn't already own the Mandalorian Fang Fighter vs. TIE Interceptor I'd be buying it right now. The TIE Interceptor alone is worth the price, given it's clad in detail. But the addition of a Mandalorian Fang fighter makes the deal all the more sweeter.

