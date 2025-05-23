The Currys 'A-May-Zing' sale ends soon: I've picked the 15 best deals to bag before it's too late
Yeah, I'm not loving the name either
The Currys A-May-Zing Deals event has been running throughout the month and now there are only a few days left to grab the best bargains before it wraps up. New offers have been dropping regularly, so I'm rounding up my favourite deals right here on this page - including major discounts on TVs, headphones, laptops, appliances, vacuums, and more.
We've seen some fantastic deals come and go at Currys but a few highlights remain such as the stunning LG C4 OLED TV for £1,079 (was £1,399), this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 laptop for £569 (was £899), and the Ninja Dual Zone air fryer for £149 (was £179).
Scroll down to see all my top picks, plus a quick overview of standout deals across Currys’ biggest product categories. With time running out and no confirmed plans for major sales until Amazon Prime Day in July, now’s your chance to grab a deal before it’s too late at one of the nation's best tech retailers.
Currys A-May-Zing sale - quick links
- Appliances: up to £550 off
- Health & Beauty: save on Shark and Philips
- Kitchen: deals on Ninja and Bosch
- Laptops: from £169
- Phones: up to £150 off Samsung & Apple
- Tablets: Samsung & Fire Tabs from £64.99
- TVs: cheap TVs from £109
- Vacuums: up to £200 off Vax and Shark
- Wearables: up to £150 off Galaxy Watch
The 15 best deals in the latest Currys sale
The Hisense U7N is one of the best budget Mini-LED TVs available today – and this £200 saving on the 55-inch model makes it an even better buy. This is a TV that punches well above its weight according to our testing, with terrific overall picture quality, vivid brightness, impressive contrast and some excellent gaming features that improve clarity and responsiveness.
Samsung’s newest mid-range Neo QLED TV is great value for money after this price cut brings it under £1,000 in the latest Currys sale. As we found in our Samsung QN90D review, this is a great TV for sports viewing and gaming thanks to its high peak brightness and superior viewing angles. That's all wrapped up in a sleek and appealing design that makes for one of the best Samsung TVs you can buy right now. Other sizes are also on sale if you'd prefer to go smaller or larger, with savings of £100.
The LG C4 OLED is highly rated and ranked well in our best TV guide for its exceptional brightness, colours and contrast, as well as LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance. You can now get the 55-inch version for its lowest-ever price in the Currys Epic Deals sale. The gaming features are impressive, too, with four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K images at 120Hz, with VRR and ALLM to give you a smooth and responsive experience no matter what you're playing.
If you're looking for a good-sized budget display, you can't get much better than this Hisesne 50-inch 4K TV that's on sale for under £300 at Currys. The Hisense A6N sports 4K Ultra HD resolution support, a direct-lit LED array for excellent brightness and contrast, and Dolby Vision and HDR for superior colours. Access to all of your favourite streaming apps is just a button press away, too. All of this for so close to £250? Bargain.
I'll say upfront that you shouldn't expect a cinematic wonderland from an HD TV at this size and price (although it does support HDR, which is nice) – but what I really rate here is that it's just a simple smart TV at a great price. With the Roku TV interface, you get something that's easy to use, intuitive, and supports all the key streaming services. So, if you want a small TV that does the job and has all the smart viewing options you could want to watch your favourite shows and movies - here it is.
We love this phone's compact size, A18 chipset, excellent cameras, and future-proof software compatibility. It's also made for Apple Intelligence, which will help you write and express yourself as well as increase productivity. Get it for its record-low price while you still can in the latest Currys sale.
Despite its discontinuation from sale, Currys still stocks the 128GB iPhone 13. This deal of £429 is an exceptional price on an iPhone that is, for all intents and purposes, the same device as the iPhone 14, and it'll continue to be supported by Apple with software updates until at least 2026 (likely 2027).
Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel Celeron N4500
RAM - 4GB
Storage - 64GB
This Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is one of the best cheap laptop deals in the Currys May sale. It's a basic device but suitable for those who need a portable and inexpensive laptop with reasonable battery life and a good amount of storage to handle schoolwork or light use. This is a safe and solid choice at a budget price with an impressive battery life of up to 13.5 hours and a decent-sized 14-inch display.
Display - 15.6-inches
Processor - Intel Core i3
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 128GB
I usually recommend Chromebooks for those on a tight budget but I think this Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is a surprisingly decent low-cost Windows device. Sure, it's not the most powerful machine out there, but you get 8GB of RAM and an Intel i3 processor, which are enough to cover the basics and general day-to-day use. Storage feels a little stingy at 128GB, but that's enough for your essential files and applications if you need a laptop for schoolwork, writing documents, streaming shows, or answering emails.
Display - 14-inches
Processor - Snapdragon X Plus
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
There's a terrific combination of specs for the price in this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5, including a modern Snapdragon X Plus processor, a performance-boosting 16GB of RAM and a decent-sized 512GB SSD. These can make work and everyday tasks a breeze. You also get the huge benefit of a battery life of up to 19 hours, as well as a slim 14-inch display that makes this ideal for portability.
The latest wireless Ring Doorbell has been discounted back to its lowest-ever price after this £40 price cut. We've tested more advanced versions and have been impressed with the video quality and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is usable exclusively with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it'll be worth the cost.
This extremely popular and number one best-selling air fryer, which we awarded five stars in our Ninja AF300UK review, is down to a great low price at Currys. It has been cheaper during Black Friday, but this is still an excellent price for a large dual-basket air fryer that can prepare multiple foods at once faster and arguably healthier than other conventional cooking methods.
The GoPro Hero 13 Black is one of the best action cameras around and there's now a solid £70 saving on this comprehensive bundle at Currys. It features everything you need to get started – including a grip, extra batteries, a carry case, and more. The camera is easy to use, boasts 5.3K video for extra detail and cropping capabilities, and it's also rugged and completely waterproof to survive all of your wildest adventures.
Designed to be simple to use yet powerful and versatile, the Dyson V8 is well-suited for all homes – even if you have pets shedding hair around your living space. It has two different power modes with fully sealed filtration which traps 99.99% of microscopic particles as small as 0.3 microns. A de-tangling motorbar easily removes ground-in dirt too. If this is your first Dyson, you’ll be amazed and alarmed at how much dirt it sucks up. This offer is a good price for one of the manufacturer's more affordable models that also comes with a selection of handy accessories.
This is a good price for a large-capacity dual-basket air fryer from a top brand like Philips. We haven't tested this particular model, but in our Philips 500 Series Air Frter review, we thought that the manufacturer makes an appliance that consistently delivers excellent results. That should continue with this newer and more stylish model that has a 9L capacity, eight preset functions, and dishwaster-safe parts.
James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his personal use, he decided to make it his job to share all the best bargains and coupon codes with you. James also has almost a decade of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting or stacking coupon codes to get the biggest savings, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
