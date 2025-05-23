The Currys 'A-May-Zing' sale ends soon: I've picked the 15 best deals to bag before it's too late

The Currys A-May-Zing Deals event has been running throughout the month and now there are only a few days left to grab the best bargains before it wraps up. New offers have been dropping regularly, so I'm rounding up my favourite deals right here on this page - including major discounts on TVs, headphones, laptops, appliances, vacuums, and more.

We've seen some fantastic deals come and go at Currys but a few highlights remain such as the stunning LG C4 OLED TV for £1,079 (was £1,399), this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 laptop for £569 (was £899), and the Ninja Dual Zone air fryer for £149 (was £179).

Scroll down to see all my top picks, plus a quick overview of standout deals across Currys’ biggest product categories. With time running out and no confirmed plans for major sales until Amazon Prime Day in July, now’s your chance to grab a deal before it’s too late at one of the nation's best tech retailers.

The 15 best deals in the latest Currys sale

Hisense U7N 55-inch Mini-LED 4K TV: was £799 now £599 at Currys The Hisense U7N is one of the best budget Mini-LED TVs available today – and this £200 saving on the 55-inch model makes it an even better buy. This is a TV that punches well above its weight according to our testing, with terrific overall picture quality, vivid brightness, impressive contrast and some excellent gaming features that improve clarity and responsiveness.

Samsung QN90D 65-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was £1,099 now £899 at Currys Samsung’s newest mid-range Neo QLED TV is great value for money after this price cut brings it under £1,000 in the latest Currys sale. As we found in our Samsung QN90D review, this is a great TV for sports viewing and gaming thanks to its high peak brightness and superior viewing angles. That's all wrapped up in a sleek and appealing design that makes for one of the best Samsung TVs you can buy right now. Other sizes are also on sale if you'd prefer to go smaller or larger, with savings of £100.

LG C4 55-inch OLED TV: was £1,199 now £1,079 at Currys The LG C4 OLED is highly rated and ranked well in our best TV guide for its exceptional brightness, colours and contrast, as well as LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance. You can now get the 55-inch version for its lowest-ever price in the Currys Epic Deals sale. The gaming features are impressive, too, with four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K images at 120Hz, with VRR and ALLM to give you a smooth and responsive experience no matter what you're playing.

Hisense A6N 50-inch 4K TV: was £329 now £259 at Currys If you're looking for a good-sized budget display, you can't get much better than this Hisesne 50-inch 4K TV that's on sale for under £300 at Currys. The Hisense A6N sports 4K Ultra HD resolution support, a direct-lit LED array for excellent brightness and contrast, and Dolby Vision and HDR for superior colours. Access to all of your favourite streaming apps is just a button press away, too. All of this for so close to £250? Bargain.

JVC CR230 32-inch Roku TV: was £139.99 now £119.99 at Currys I'll say upfront that you shouldn't expect a cinematic wonderland from an HD TV at this size and price (although it does support HDR, which is nice) – but what I really rate here is that it's just a simple smart TV at a great price. With the Roku TV interface, you get something that's easy to use, intuitive, and supports all the key streaming services. So, if you want a small TV that does the job and has all the smart viewing options you could want to watch your favourite shows and movies - here it is.

Apple iPhone 16: was £749 now £699 at Currys We love this phone's compact size, A18 chipset, excellent cameras, and future-proof software compatibility. It's also made for Apple Intelligence, which will help you write and express yourself as well as increase productivity. Get it for its record-low price while you still can in the latest Currys sale.

Apple iPhone 13: was £499 now £429 at Currys Despite its discontinuation from sale, Currys still stocks the 128GB iPhone 13. This deal of £429 is an exceptional price on an iPhone that is, for all intents and purposes, the same device as the iPhone 14, and it'll continue to be supported by Apple with software updates until at least 2026 (likely 2027).

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: was £249 now £169 at Currys Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Celeron N4500

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 64GB This Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is one of the best cheap laptop deals in the Currys May sale. It's a basic device but suitable for those who need a portable and inexpensive laptop with reasonable battery life and a good amount of storage to handle schoolwork or light use. This is a safe and solid choice at a budget price with an impressive battery life of up to 13.5 hours and a decent-sized 14-inch display.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3: was £349 now £259 at Currys Display - 15.6-inches

Processor - Intel Core i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB I usually recommend Chromebooks for those on a tight budget but I think this Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is a surprisingly decent low-cost Windows device. Sure, it's not the most powerful machine out there, but you get 8GB of RAM and an Intel i3 processor, which are enough to cover the basics and general day-to-day use. Storage feels a little stingy at 128GB, but that's enough for your essential files and applications if you need a laptop for schoolwork, writing documents, streaming shows, or answering emails.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5: was £899 now £569 at Currys Display - 14-inches

Processor - Snapdragon X Plus

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB There's a terrific combination of specs for the price in this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5, including a modern Snapdragon X Plus processor, a performance-boosting 16GB of RAM and a decent-sized 512GB SSD. These can make work and everyday tasks a breeze. You also get the huge benefit of a battery life of up to 19 hours, as well as a slim 14-inch display that makes this ideal for portability.

Ring Battery Video Doorbell: was £99.99 now £59.99 at Currys The latest wireless Ring Doorbell has been discounted back to its lowest-ever price after this £40 price cut. We've tested more advanced versions and have been impressed with the video quality and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is usable exclusively with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it'll be worth the cost.

GoPro Hero 13 Black Bundle: was £449.99 now £379.99 at Currys The GoPro Hero 13 Black is one of the best action cameras around and there's now a solid £70 saving on this comprehensive bundle at Currys. It features everything you need to get started – including a grip, extra batteries, a carry case, and more. The camera is easy to use, boasts 5.3K video for extra detail and cropping capabilities, and it's also rugged and completely waterproof to survive all of your wildest adventures.