The best TV of 2024 just crashed to a new record-low price at Walmart

Samsung's stunning S90C OLED was crowned TechRadar's best TV, and Walmart just dropped this 65-inch model down to $1,549 (was $2,599.99). That's a whopping $1,750 discount and a new record-low price.



In our Samsung S90C review, we awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, excellent gaming features, and fantastic value. While it's not as bright as the flagship S95C, the OLED display still delivers an exceptional picture with vibrant colors and spectacular contrast. You also get an impressive sound system, Samsung's Tizen operating system, and a paper-thin design.



Today's offer from Walmart is not only a record-low, beating the recent Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal, but it's also the best deal you can find compared to Best Buy and Amazon, which both have the OLED TV on sale for $1,799.99. If you want an exceptional OLED display at a fantastic price, then I highly recommend today's deal on the Samsung S90C at Walmart.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy

You can get the top-rated 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,799.99 at Best Buy. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999 now $2,097 at Walmart

Samsung's stunning The Frame TV is on sale for a record-low price of $2,097 for the 75-inch model. The best-selling Samsung The Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,899.99 now $1,446 at Amazon

The LG C2 OLED was rated as last year's best TV, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,446 - the best deal you can find right now. The gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV. Price check: Walmart: $1,697

Samsung 75-inch Q80C Smart UHD 4K QLED TV: was $1,899.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

If you're wanting a QLED display, the Samsung Q80C is a great option, and this massive 75-inch model is on sale for $1,599.99. You're getting a Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling, Object Tracking Sound Lite, and Quantum Dot technology - all for under $2,000, which is a fantastic value for a QLED display of this size.

LG 86-inch UR7800 Series 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: was $1,249.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a massive display, Best Buy has this 86-inch LG UR7800 Series 4K TV on sale for $799.99. You're getting a premium picture thanks to LG's α5 AI processor Gen6, plus webOS 23 for seamless streaming from your favorite apps and compatibility with Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

