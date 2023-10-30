The best early Black Friday deal is the LG C2 OLED TV down to a new record-low price

The best early Black Friday deal has arrived at Walmart, and no, I'm not exaggerating. LG's stunning C2 OLED is one of the best TVs on the market, and Walmart just dropped the 65-inch model down to an incredible price of just $1,399 (was $2,099.99). That's a whopping $700 discount and a new record-low price, which means the TV has never been cheaper. I highly doubt you'll find a better price during the official Black Friday deals event, which makes this offer the best early Black Friday deal I've spotted so far.



• Shop more early Black Friday deals at Walmart

The best-selling TV, which we gave five out of five stars in our LG C2 OLED review and ranked at the top of this year's best TV list, features a stunning OLED display powered by LG's latest a9 Gen5 AI processor that delivers deep contrast and excellent brightness. You also get virtual surround sound, smart capabilities, voice control, and an extremely thin design - resulting in an ultimate home cinema setup.



Today's early Black Friday deal from Walmart not only brings the 65-inch display down to a new record-low, but it's also an incredible price for a big-screen, high-end OLED display, which are typically priced around $2,000. Walmart's discount beats the current deals at Amazon and Best Buy, and I don't know how long the retailer will have LG C2 OLED at this incredible price. If you want to grab possibly one of the best Black Friday TV deals before the official save even begins, then I highly recommend grabbing this limited offer from Walmart before it's too late.

The best early Black Friday deal - LG's C2 OLED TV

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,399 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED is our best-rated TV, and Walmart just dropped the 65-inch model to a stunning price of 1,399 - a new record-low. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is an incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.



Price check: Amazon: $1,496 Best Buy: $1,699.99

More early Black Friday TV deals

Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K TV: was $1,199.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, you can't get much better than this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K TV on sale for just $699.99 - that's even cheaper than Prime Day. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999 now $2,149 at Walmart

Samsung's stunning Frame TV is always a Black Friday best-seller, and Walmart has this 75-inch model on sale for $2,149. The best-selling Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 75-inch 4K TV (2021): was $1,049.99 now $859.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display in today's early Black Friday deals, you can get this 75-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for a fantastic price of $859.99. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

If you want to upgrade to the LG C3 OLED TV, Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,599.99. That's a whopping $900 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is a fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $2,599.99 at Samsung

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now. Better yet, it's on sale for $700 off at Samsung's early Black Friday sale. In our Samsung S95C review, we awarded a gorgeous display a perfect 5 stars for its exceptional brightness, color volume, and sharpness. This is a flagship display with a flagship price, but it's a TV that gets an easy recommendation thanks to its outstanding picture quality

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for $649.99, thanks to today's massive $650 discount. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

You can also look forward to the Black Friday OLED TV deals event and see more of today's best TV deals and the best OLED TV deals. You can also look forward to more of the best early Amazon Black Friday deals and our Best Buy Black Friday deals guide.